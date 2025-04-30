Many diehard entertainment enthusiasts might already know that the globally popular movies and TV shows database portal IMDb houses a list that mentions the top 250 movies of all time from across the world, according to their IMDb user ratings. And the only film from the current year that has cracked the coveted IMDb top 250 movies list is Ryan Coogler & Michael B. Jordan’s Sinners.

Sinners IMDb Rating & Rank

It’s a pretty big deal if a film has cracked the IMDb top 250 movies list. Interestingly, Ryan Coogler and Michael B. Jordan’s Sinners has become the first and only film from the year 2025 that has been able to find a place in the coveted list. As of now, Sinners has a user rating of 8.2/10 based on 58k votes and is currently placed at Rank 250 on the IMDb list.

Top 5 Films On IMDB Top 250

The above-mentioned IMDb top 250 movies list is topped by Frank Darabont’s widely acclaimed prison drama, ‘The Shawshank Redemption’ (Rank 1), followed by Francis Ford Coppola’s cult gangster drama, ‘The Godfather’ (Rank 2), Christopher Nolan’s gritty superhero flick, ‘The Dark Knight’ (Rank 3), ‘The Godfather Part II’ (Rank 4), and Sidney Lumet’s legal drama, ’12 Angry Men’ (Rank 5), among other films.

Sinners Plot & Cast

Directed by Ryan Coogler, Sinners is a period supernatural horror movie. The underlying plot of the film revolves around twin brothers Smoke and Stack (played by Michael B. Jordan), who come back to their hometown in the hope of a fresh start. But just when they assume that they have escaped their troubled past, a far more dangerous force emerges.

Besides Michael B. Jordan playing a double role in the film, Sinners also features BAFTA-nominated actress Hailee Steinfeld, English actor Jack O’Connell, and British actress Wunmi Musaku in important roles.

Sinners Rotten Tomatoes Score

Ryan Coogler’s film ‘Sinners’ starring Michael B. Jordan is ‘Certified Fresh’ and has scored an incredibly rare critics’ score of 98% on Rotten Tomatoes, based on 329 reviews. The audience score is marginally lower at 97%. The movie is still running in theatres and we recommend you watch it in case you still haven’t.

Sinners Trailer

You can watch the official trailer of Sinners here.

