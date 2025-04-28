Ryan Coogler’s period horror movie Sinners starring Michael B. Jordan in the lead role arrived in theatres on 18th April 2025 and has received a terrific response from critics and audiences alike. Sinners has a Rotten Tomatoes critics’ score of 98%, which is unusually high for a horror film. Before Sinners, the globally admired actor starred in several popular films, including Fruitvale Station, Creed, Creed II, and Black Panther. But are you aware in which film Michael B. Jordan made his acting debut?

Michael B. Jordan Made His Acting Debut In This Film

Michael B. Jordan’s acting debut happened much before he starred in the above-mentioned movies. His acting debut was in a movie starring the ‘Iron Man’ actor Robert Downey Jr., and the name of that film is ‘Black and White’. It belongs to the drama genre and came out in 1999.

What Was ‘Black and White’ All About?

The underlying plot of Black and White takes place in New York City and revolves around a married couple, Sam and Terry (played by Robert Downey Jr. and Brooke Shields). The duo is making a documentary film that follows a group of white teens, and it shows their attempt to blend into Harlem’s black hip-hop crowd to look cool.

The film was helmed by Oscar-nominated filmmaker James Toback (Director – Bugsy). The star-studded cast also included names such as Ben Stiller, Mike Tyson, Jared Leto, Elijah Wood, and Claudia Schiffer, among others. In the film, Michael B. Jordan essayed a minor role of a teenage boy.

Black and White Critics and Audience Feedback

Michael B. Jordan’s debut film, starring Robert Downey Jr., was not received well by critics and viewers. The movie has a below-average Rotten Tomatoes critics’ score of just 39%, and the audience score is even lower at 29%. The film has an IMDb user rating of 5/10. So, it’s not a good film to watch.

Michael B. Jordan’s Upcoming Movies

Sinners star Michael B. Jordan will next be seen in the remake of The Thomas Crown Affair, I Am Legend sequel, Creed sequel, and Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six adaptation, among other projects.

