People often enjoy some thrill in the cinema, and Final Destination: Bloodlines has it all. It focuses on the absolute truth of life, which is death. These movies remind us that death is inevitable and unbeatable. Bloodlines plays perfectly in its plot and has thus collected a strong $110.75 million in under a week of release, surpassing three horror movies, including Saw. Scroll below for the deets.

Box Office Performance

The latest Final Destination movie’s box office opening is all over the news. According to Box Office Mojo‘s data, it registered the biggest opening weekend for R-rated horror movies in North America, with a $51.6 million collection in the US.

The film also grossed a strong number on its first Monday. Final Destination: Bloodlines collected a spectacular $5.1 million on Day 4 at the US box office, registering the biggest-ever first Monday in the franchise. The film hit the $56.6 million cume domestically, surpassing the entire runs of Final Destination 1, 2, 3, and 5 to become the second-highest-grossing film in the franchise.

Final Destination: Bloodlines Beats Saw, Insidious & Resident Evil

Now, the domestic collection from the four days, allied to its $54.1 million international cume, takes the worldwide gross to $110.7 million. Bloodlines surpassed the global haul of Final Destination 2’s $90.9 million in its opening weekend only. In addition to the second installment of Final Destination 2, the film has also surpassed Saw, Insidious, and Resident Evil worldwide.

Resident Evil, released in 2002, collected $102.98 million in its global run. 2004’s Saw raked in $104.00 million, and Insidious collected $100.1 million worldwide. Therefore, Final Destination: Bloodlines has surpassed all three films in less than a week of release.

Production Budget & Release

According to reports, Bloodlines was made on a budget of $50 million, and it has raked in double that. Final Destination: Bloodlines collected 121.4% more revenue than its modest budget. The film needs around $125 million to reach the break-even point, and it will achieve that before or during its second weekend.

Final Destination: Bloodlines was released in theaters on May 16.

Box Office Summary

1st Weekend Earnings: $51.6 million

Total Domestic Gross: $56.65 million

Total Worldwide Gross: $110.75 million

