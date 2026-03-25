Scream 7 is one of the most successful slasher films at the box office. It is still running in cinemas and has become the highest-grossing installment in the franchise. The Scream movie has also beaten the global totals of a similar franchise – I Know What You Did Last Summer. Scream 7 has surpassed the films, establishing its superiority in the slasher horror genre. Keep scrolling for the deets.

The Scream and I Know What You Did Last Summer franchises are often compared because they emerged from the same era and share a similar slasher DNA. But Scream stands out for reinventing the genre, while I Know What You Did Last Summer sticks closer to traditional horror storytelling. The film was rebooted in 2025 and had an overall modest run.

Scream 7 at the worldwide box office

Scream 7 is one of the highest-grossing films of 2026 and an individual success. It is set to cross the $200 million milestone in a few days. According to Box Office Mojo data, the latest Scream installment has earned over $114.9 million at the domestic box office, and overseas, the collection has hit $79.3 million so far, and is counting. The worldwide box office for the movie has hit $194.2 million.

Worldwide collection breakdown of Scream 7

Domestic – $114.9 million

International – $79.3 million

Worldwide – $194.2 million

Surpasses the I Know What You Did Last Summer movies

I Know What You Did Last Summer is an American horror franchise owned by Sony Pictures Entertainment. It includes four slasher movies and one TV series, and is loosely inspired by a 1973 novel written by Lois Duncan. Scream 7 has surpassed the movies, proving why the Scream franchise is superior. Among the four movies, I Will Always Know What You Did Last Summer did not receive a theatrical release.

Scream 7 – $194.2 million I Know What You Did Last Summer — $125.6 million I Know What You Did Last Summer — $64.8 million I Still Know What You Did Last Summer — $40.0 million

What is the plot of Scream 7?

The story follows Sidney Prescott as a new Ghostface killer emerges in her town, shattering the quiet life she has built and forcing her to confront her worst fears when her daughter becomes the next target. Neve Campbell starrer Scream 7 was released on February 27.

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