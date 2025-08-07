I Know What You Did Last Summer is lost amid big studio films. But the film managed to break even and is now earning solid profits. This has been possible because of the film’s modest budget. If we compare the budget and returns, it is a blockbuster. The reboot movie is the second-highest film in the franchise worldwide. Keep scrolling for the deets.

The reboot is widely regarded as a mixed bag. It is a visually engaging, nostalgia-laden horror movie that leans into its classic roots, but it stumbles when it tries to become more than just a fun slasher ride. It features Freddie Prinze Jr. and Jennifer Love Hewitt reprising their roles from the previous films.

I Know What You Did Last Summer at the worldwide box office

I Know What You Did Last Summer recorded the lowest opening weekend in the franchise. It collected $12.75 million on its opening weekend at the North American box office. The movie collected $2.6 million on its third weekend, taking the domestic cume to $29.26 million. Internationally, it has hit a $29.4 million cume, and combined with the domestic collection, the worldwide cume reached a $58.66 million mark [via Box Office Mojo].

Worldwide Collection Breakdown

North America – $29.3 million

International – $29.4 million

Worldwide – $58.7 million

Enjoys more than 226% returns despite the mixed reviews!

According to media reports, the R-rated horror movie was made on a budget of $18 million and required $45 million to break even at the box office. I Know What You Did Last Summer has gained 226.1% more than its modest budget, earning $13.7 million as a profit. Since the film is still running at the cinemas, it will keep earning more revenue and is thus a box office success.

More about the film

The story unfolds 27 years after the Tower Bay murders, as a new hook-wielding killer emerges and begins hunting down a group of friends, one year after they concealed a fatal car accident they were involved in. I Know What You Did Last Summer was released on July 18.

