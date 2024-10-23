The Insidious film series starring the Conjuring fame Patrick Wilson is among the most famous horror franchises. The series has five movies, and a sixth installment was announced earlier this year. The popularity has grown so much that a spin-off film is also developing. Today, we bring you the global collections of Insidious movies and rank them to see which part has raked in more money. Scroll below for the deets.

Leigh Whannell and James Wan created the horror franchise. It has been produced by Blumhouse in association with Sony’s Stage 6 Films. The first film came out in 2010. Lin Shaye, as Elise Rainier, appeared in all five films, while Patrick appeared in the first two movies as a full-length character and then in the fifth installment, which came out in 2023.

In May this year, a new Insidious film was announced, and it is currently in development. The makers have not revealed anything more than that. Series creator James Wan directed the first film, while Patrick Wilson directed the 2023 sequel, The Red Door. It has been tentatively titled Thread: An Insidious Tale.

The Insidious film franchise budget for each movie did not exceed $20 million, and they all earned over $100 million at the worldwide box office. Hence, these films were all successful financially, earning more than five times their budgets. The franchise has collected around over $741 million globally over the span of five movies. Let’s check out which is the highest-grossing film among them.

5. Insidious (2010) – $100.10 million

4. Insidious: Chapter 3 (2015) – $112.98 million

3. Insidious: Chapter 2 (2013) – $161.91 million

2. Insidious: The Last Key (2018) – $167.88 million

Insidious: The Red Door (2023) – $189.08 million

The highest-grossing film in the franchise has earned 88.88% more than the least-grossing movie. Meanwhile, the sixth installment in the series is scheduled to be released in August 2025.

The Insidious films are available to watch on Sony Live.

