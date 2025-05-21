Marvel Studios’ latest movie, Thunderbolts*, maintains a stronghold at the box office in North America. The movie has completed eighteen days and lost the IMAX theatres, but is still maintaining strong legs due to positive word-of-mouth. It has collected a decent $157.4 million at the North American box office. The movie has its eyes set on this MCU bomb next and will soon surpass it. Keep scrolling for more.

Thunderbolts* Box Office Collection Day 18

The New Avengers has once again lost its #2 spot to Sinners at the domestic box office chart. The movie clocked in $1.88 million on its third Monday [via Box Office Mojo]. It has experienced a drop of -32.5% from last Monday, which is a good thing as there is a lot of competition. It also lost 370 theatres last Friday, including the IMAX screens.

Thunderbolts* has been doing consistently better than Captain America: Brave New World. The February-released movie collected $1 million on its 3rd Monday. Therefore, the domestic cume of the movie has hit the $157.42 million mark in the US. It will soon surpass the domestic haul of Eternals.

Thunderbolts* VS Eternals

Eternals was released in 2021 and had an ensemble cast of Angelina Jolie, Salma Hayek, Gemma Chan, Richard Madden, Kumail Nanjiani, Lia McHugh, Brian Tyree Henry, Lauren Ridloff, Barry Keoghan, Don Lee, and Kit Harington. According to the data, the movie collected $164.87 million in its domestic run and has grossed $402.06 million worldwide.

Thunderbolts* is around $7.4 million away from the US haul of Eternals. The New Avengers will surpass that number on Friday. Florence Pugh‘s film is expected to earn between $195 million and $210 million in North America.

Worldwide Box Office & Release

Thunderbolts* has collected $170.7 million at the overseas box office, which, when added to its $157.42 million domestic gross, brings the global total to $328.1 million. The New Avengers movie was released on May 2.

Box Office Summary

3rd Weekend Collection: $16.6 million

Total Domestic Gross – $157.4 million

Total Worldwide Gross – $328.1 million

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates and stories!

Must Read: Final Destination: Bloodlines North America Box Office Day 4: Earns Biggest 1st Monday & Becomes The 2nd Highest-Grossing Installment In Just 4 Days!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News