Final Destination: Bloodlines is here to rule the box office and has proved that with its first Monday haul. The film has already raked in $56.65 million in North America, surpassing the domestic hauls of Final Destination (2000) and Final Destination 3 (2006) in just four days. Keep scrolling for more.

Box Office Performance

The movie registered the biggest opening weekend in the franchise, surpassing the 5th and the 2nd installments’ entire US hauls with its opening weekend collection only. The latest 6th installment collected $51.6 million on its opening weekend. Globally, the film opened to $105.7 million.

Day 4 Collection

Based on Box Office Mojo‘s data, Final Destination: Bloodlines collected a solid $5.1 million on its first Monday. It is the biggest first Monday ever in the franchise, witnessing a drop of -60.1% from Sunday. The film registered the second-biggest Monday for R-rated horror movies and the fourth-biggest for horror flicks post-COVID. Thus, the domestic cume has hit $56.65 million.

Comparison with Other Horror Movies Post-COVID

As mentioned above, Final Destination 6 has registered the 2nd biggest Monday for R-rated horror movies and 4th biggest Monday for horror movies. It is both for the post-COVID releases. Bloodlines has earned more than Five Nights At Freddy’s‘ $4.1 million, Nope’s $4.8 million, and is on par with A Quiet Place Day One’s $5.1 million. It is under Beetlejuice 2’s $6.2 million Labor Day Monday, Sinners‘ $7.8 million on Easter Monday, and A Quiet Place 2’s $9.5 million on Memorial Day.

Final Destination: Bloodlines’ Latest Achievement

It has been in theaters for just four days and has already surpassed four of the previous movies in the franchise. Bloodlines has surpassed Final Destination’s $53.3 million and Final Destination 3’s $54.09 million to become the second-highest-grossing film in the franchise.

Final Destination 5 (2011) – $42.58 million

Final Destination 2 (2003) – $46.96 million

Final Destination (2000) – $53.3 million

Final Destination 3 (2006) – $54.09 million

Final Destination: Bloodlines – $56.65 million*

The Final Destination (2009) – $66.47 million

It will soon surpass The Final Destination’s $66.47 million domestic haul and become the franchise’s highest-grossing film.

Worldwide Box Office & Release

Allied to the $54.1 million international debut, the sixth installment’s worldwide cume stands at $110.75 million. Final Destination: Bloodlines was released in theaters on May 16.

Box Office Summary

1st Weekend Earnings: $51.6 million

Total Domestic Gross: $56.65 million

Total Worldwide Gross: $110.75 million

