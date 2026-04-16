The drama on General Hospital has been a rollercoaster ride for fans as they enjoy the ups and downs. The recent episode saw Willow confess in front of her mother, Nina, and blackmail her using the leverage she had attained. Alexis and Diane chatted as Sonny and Justine kept romancing.

General Hospital Recap: Willow’s Shocking Move, Alexis’ Doubts & A Risky Romance Intensifies

Willow finally confessed to Nina that she was the one who shot Drew and that she had later paralyzed him with a drug to keep him from moving or talking anymore. She then revealed that the injection she forced Nina to give Drew was the same paralytic drug, and now the needle had her fingerprints on it.

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She added that this was leverage against her mother, but she wouldn’t use it if Nina stayed by her side. When Nina questioned how far she had gone, Willow claimed that she would do anything to not be separated from her kids, and to make that happen, she needed control over Nina and Drew.

Nina mentioned that she didn’t need to blackmail her to keep her in her favor. She would have been on her daughter’s side even without the leverage. Willow told Nina that the footage of Brennan should not come to light. She also told her that Kai and Trina knew that Willow was the shooter.

Meanwhile, Alexis told Diane about Danny wanting to join the mob. The two also chatted about the restraining order, Scout, and how things had been over the last few weeks. Alexis revealed that she found Willow’s behavior suspicious and didn’t trust her, as she got away with attempted murder.

On the other hand, Justine and Sonny slept together again despite claiming that they wouldn’t do it again. This wasn’t the plan when they met as they came over to talk about Sidwell’s warnings, but they couldn’t resist one another. Sonny stated that they had a lot to lose if someone found out about them.

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After all, their romance was controversial. Justine made it clear that, even though they were not supposed to sleep together again, she did not regret it. She also mused that maybe in another world, they could actually romance without hiding and explore their feelings for one another.

Sonny told her they could still keep the romance going in the apartment, far away from the world and the judgment that would follow. He gave Justine a key to use anytime she wanted to make it happen. Now it remains to be seen whether she will continue pursuing her romance with Sonny in secret.

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Must Read: General Hospital: Willow Frames Her Mother Nina Using Drew, Attains Leverage To Blackmail Her From Revealing Her Secrets

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