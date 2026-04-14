Remy Pryce has been off the screen on The Bold and the Beautiful since December 2025, but he is returning and is armed with a secret, one that connects with the history of the show and another character. Christian Weissmann, who plays the role, shed light on what to expect this time.

The Bold and the Beautiful: Remy Pryce Returns—What To Expect From Christian Weissmann

During a chat with Soap Opera Digest, the actor revealed that he is happy to be back, as he always felt there was more to explore with Remy. Be it as a sole individual or his complicated relationships with other characters like former boyfriend Deke Sharpe and former obsession Electra Forrester.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Bold and The Beautiful (@boldandbeautifulcbs)

Deke broke up with Remy after he found out that Remy was the one who not only stalked Electra but also created deepfakes of her. He explained, “The love between the two of them is definitely still there. That connection doesn’t just disappear over months, but now it’s become complicated.”

Christian stated that Remy wants to be back with Deke, but there is a lot of trust to be rebuilt between the former lovers. “He’s not the most graceful when it comes to making amends, which I think makes it more interesting,” the soap star added, referring to how Remy’s attempts don’t always work.

The actor continued that Remy is intense, and while he has changed over time, there’s always a question of if he will slip back into his past behavior. “Deep down, he’s messy and unpredictable, and even when he’s trying to do the right thing, there’s always something deeper going on,” Chris felt.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Bold and The Beautiful (@boldandbeautifulcbs)

But this return isn’t just random. Remy is coming back with a big secret that will connect him to another role. The 26-year-old stated, “He’s much more woven into the canvas, so the choices he makes” now will have a ripple effect. He calls the truth and new connection unexpected and exciting.

“The history that becomes unveiled with Remy makes sense because this person is cut from the same cloth as him,” Christian discussed and added that this secret will make things more complicated and messy. “He has no problem just walking right in and calling it what it is,” the actor concluded.

Advertisement

For more such stories, don’t forget to check out TV updates.

Must Read: Vijay Varma Storms Out Of Ranveer Allahbadia’s Podcast As Brij Bhatti? Here’s What Happened

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News