It’s no secret on General Hospital that Willow and Nina have never had a good relationship as mother and daughter. Nina is more often than not trying to prove to Willow that she loves her and would do anything for her. And it seems that is what Willow is trying to use in her favor by trapping her mother for her benefit.

The audience already knows that Willow is the one who shot Drew and then injected him to keep him paralyzed. She claims her goal is to ensure her kids stay close to her. But she is going to insane lengths for the supposed motive. Here’s how she deceived Nina into giving her leverage.

General Hospital: Willow Frames Nina Using Drew For Blackmail Leverage

It was Nina who asked Brennan to get the footage of Willow outside Drew’s house out of the police’s hands, and he made it happen. She did this to protect her daughter from being convicted in the case as Drew’s shooter. But what she didn’t know was that Willow actually was the shooter.

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Meanwhile, Willow clearly did not value it enough now that she is actively trapping her mother, claiming it was to keep custody of Wiley and Amelia. When Nina arrived, she told her she needed to speak to the CPS employee and asked her mother to inject Drew’s medication while she was busy.

Nina injected Drew, and soon after, Willow came back and asked her mom to place the needle inside a plastic bag to dispose of it. But Willow was just ensuring that Nina’s handprints were the only ones on the syringe. Now that she had leverage to blackmail Nina, she decided to confess the truth.

When Nina stated that she hoped Brennan kept the misleading footage of Willow away, that was when the bombshell dropped. She accepted that the footage is not misleading but is actual proof that she was the one who shot Drew. And now Nina is left not just shocked but hugely trapped.

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Because she may have found out the truth, but it only happened because Willow wanted her to know it. After all, with the blackmail she has, Nina will have no option but to keep quiet about the truth and aid her in her crimes.

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