Florence Pugh is the most fantastic addition to the MCU after the Infinity Saga ended. She is fitted to carry on Scarlett Johansson’s legacy in the MCU as the new Black Widow. She is also being lauded for her performance in Thunderbolts*, which is experiencing a modest run at the box office. The film is still lagging behind the global box office haul of Black Widow. It was the MCU debut of Pugh. Keep scrolling for the exact numbers.

Pugh’s debut Marvel Studios film was released in 2021, and Scarlett Johansson reprised her role one last time as Natasha Romanoff. Johansson sued Disney over the movie’s hybrid release, including theatrical and streaming releases on Disney+. The film features Florence, Scarlett, David Harbour, O-T Fagbenle, Olga Kurylenko, William Hurt, Ray Winstone, and Rachel Weisz in pivotal roles. It is set during the events of Captain America: Civil War.

According to Box Office Mojo‘s data, Black Widow collected $183.65 million in its domestic run and $379.75 million worldwide. It might have earned more if the film had not been simultaneously released on Disney+. Florence Pugh appeared as Yelena Belova for the first time, and she won hearts with her debut MCU movie only. Since then, it has been a treat to watch her play Yelena on-screen—previously on Hawkeye and now in Thunderbolts*.

Critics praised Florence Pugh’s performance in The New Avengers and called her the heart of the film. However, the movie is experiencing competition from other movies, and this weekend, it got knocked off the #1 spot in the domestic box office chart. The New Avengers collected $16.6 million on its third weekend. It has hit the $155.5million cume in the US and $170.7 million overseas. Thus, the worldwide cume has hit the $326.25 million mark.

Compared to Florence Pugh’s debut MCU movie, Black Widow, Thunderbolts* performs slightly better than the former. The latest release is around $53.4 million away from surpassing the global haul of the 2021 movie. It is expected to earn around $405-$415 million in its worldwide run, and with that, it will surpass Pugh’s MCU debut movie.

Therefore, Florence Pugh will soon surpass the global haul of her MCU debut, Black Widow. Thunderbolts was released in the theatres on May 2.

