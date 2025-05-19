Sinners is giving a neck-to-neck competition to Marvel Studios’ Thunderbolts*. Ryan Coogler’s horror movie lost the #2 spot in the domestic box office chart by a narrow margin. But it surpassed the domestic haul of The Exorcist to get one step closer to entering the top three in the all-time highest-grossing horror movie list in North America. The film has beaten the global haul of Disney’s tentpole movie, Snow White, to crack 2025’s grosser list. Keep scrolling for more.

The film is trending because of its original content and take on the vampires, which is different from other cliched Hollywood movies. The stellar performances from the talented cast members made the movie experience far better. Recently, it outgrossed all three Creed movies and crossed the $300 million milestone, collecting more than three times the modest production budget. This is a good thing for the horror flick, and there is also a strong Oscar buzz around it.

According to Luiz Fernando’s report, Michael B Jordan’s original horror movie has returned to the IMAX theatres and grossed a solid $15.4 million on its 5th weekend. It has witnessed a drop of -30.3% only from last weekend. The achievements for the film do not stop here as it registered the 2nd biggest 5th weekend for R-rated movies ever, outpacing Oppenheimer’s $10.7 million and The Passion of the Christ‘s $12.9 million 5th weekend hauls, only to stay under Deadpool and Wolverine‘s $18.3 million.

It is scoring record numbers for April releases. Sinners has the 5th biggest weekend haul for April released movies and is just behind The Jungle Book‘s $17.1 million. After its 5th weekend, the horror movie hit a $240.8 million cume in the United States, thus beating the domestic haul of The Exorcist, which earned $233.00 million. Michael B Jordan’s film is now officially the 4th highest-grossing horror movie of all time domestically.

Globally, the film is also set to achieve a notable feat very soon. Internationally, the horror flick earned a decent $3.6 million on its fifth weekend, reaching the $73.8 million cume. The worldwide cume of this Michael B Jordan-starrer has hit the $314.59 million mark. It will soon surpass the global hauls of The Conjuring and The Conjuring 2 to become the 15th highest-grossing horror movie ever.

Sinners is still thriving at the theatres, and it was released on April 18.

