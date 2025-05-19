The videogame adaptation is still grossing winning numbers in its seventh weekend. A Minecraft Movie has officially surpassed the domestic haul of Toy Story 3 to achieve another interesting milestone in its theatrical run. Despite its digital release last week, the movie surpassed several popular films to attain this feat. Keep scrolling for the deets.

The movie has also beaten the US haul of Star Wars: The Revenge of the Sith, which was recently re-released in the theatres a few days back. It was back to celebrate its 20th anniversary. The movie had an excellent run and could have earned more, but it was not extended after six days. It collected $34.1 million in the US and $55.5 million worldwide. It helped the movie cross the $400 million mark domestically, and it now stands at the $414.37 million mark. The Star Wars movie also crossed the $900 million milestone globally, and its renewed box office collection is at the $909.59 million mark.

A Minecraft Movie is still maintaining strong legs at the North American box office despite the new movies and its digital release. The videogame-based movie witnessed a drop of -23.3% only from last weekend and lost 111 theatres, as per Box Office Mojo. Jason Momoa and Jack Black‘s film collected $5.87 million on its seventh weekend in the United States. It refuses to leave the domestic box office chart and is now at #4.

After another strong weekend, the video game adaptation has hit the $416.6 million cume at the North American box office. It has officially surpassed Toy Story 3’s $415.0 million to enter the top 40 highest-grossing movies list in the US.

A Minecraft Movie is at #40 behind Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom‘s $417.7 million domestic haul. The videogame adaptation will surpass that and solidify its place in the top 40 very soon. Internationally, the movie grossed $8.3 million, with a decline of -33.6% from last weekend. It has now reached $505.3 million cume overseas, and adding that to the domestic gross, the film’s worldwide total has hit $921.9 million cume. This was made against a budget of $150 million and is now the highest-grossing Hollywood film of the year.

Jason Momoa’s videogame adaptation, A Minecraft Movie, was released in the theatres on April 4.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office stories & updates!

Must Read: Lilo & Stitch China Box Office Advance Booking: Hints At A Record Debut For Disney, Stays Much Ahead Of Dune 2 & Aquaman 2 In Pre-Sales

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News