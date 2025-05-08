A Minecraft Movie still has strong legs at the box office, but the makers have decided to bring it to digital platforms. The movie set a new record with its opening weekend collection in North America. Jason Momoa and Jack Black starrer PG game adaptation is currently the biggest Hollywood release of the year and is moving towards the $900 million milestone. Scroll below to know more about its digital release.

About

It is based on the 2011 video game Minecraft by Mojang Studios, directed by Jared Hess. The video game adaptation features an interesting cast led by Jason Momoa, Jack Black, Danielle Brooks, Emma Myers, and Sebastian Hansen. It received mixed reviews, with critics giving it 47% on Rotten Tomatoes’ Tomatometer, stating that it presents as a celebration of creativity. It offers a colorful playground where Jack Black and Jason Momoa entertainingly romp through a story built from surprisingly conventional pieces.

A Minecraft Movie follows four misfits who are pulled through a portal into a cubic world and must embark on a quest back to the real world with the help of an expert crafter named Steve. According to reports, a sequel to this PG game adaptation is in development.

Box Office Performance

The movie recorded the highest domestic opening for a videogame adaptation, beating The Super Mario Bros Movie’s domestic opening. It also registered the biggest opening weekend of the year. Per Box Office Mojo, the movie collected $162.75 million in the US on its opening weekend. To date, it has collected $399.83 million in North America. The film has hit the $476.40 million cume at the international box office, taking the global total to a strong $876.23 million mark. It is the highest-grossing Hollywood movie of the year so far.

A Minecraft Movie is the second-highest-grossing video game adaptation of all time. Its extraordinary performance has led Jack Black to cross the $10 billion mark in his career total box office collection. It is also Jason Momoa‘s second-highest-grossing film.

When & where to watch it online?

The film spent over a month at the cinemas, and the makers have decided to release it digitally. According to Collider‘s report, it will be available on several digital platforms to rent and on VOD from May 13, with physical copies on 4K UHD, Blu-ray, and DVD following on June 24. A Minecraft Movie has already cemented its place as a box office juggernaut, and its upcoming home release promises to keep the momentum going with a slew of bonus features and a limited-edition steel book.

A Minecraft Movie released on April 4 still runs successfully at the cinemas.

