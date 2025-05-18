Jared Hess’ A Minecraft Movie, based on Mojang Studios’ popular game Minecraft, has achieved two more new feats at the box office in North America. It has surpassed the DC blockbuster Wonder Woman, starring the gorgeous Gal Gadot in the lead role. It has achieved a new title among the Warner Bros Pictures’ releases of all time. Jason Momoa’s fantasy adventure movie has also moved up to the all-time highest-grossers list in the US, closer to the Top-40. Keep scrolling for the deets.

The video game-based movie features four misfits in the crucial roles played by Jason Momoa, Danielle Brooks, Emma Myers, and Sebastian Hansen alongside Jack Black. It is the year’s biggest blockbuster and has raked in a lucrative collection worldwide so far. The film has also been released on the digital platforms earlier this week. Meanwhile, Gadot’s DC movie was released in 2017 after her appearance in 2016’s Batman V Superman: Dawn of Justice. It was Gal’s first solo movie in the old DC universe.

Gal Gadot’s Wonder Woman was the 4th highest-grossing film of Warner Bros Pictures at the US box office ever. It collected $412 million in the US, which the video game-based movie has snatched away. According to Luiz Fernando‘s latest data, A Minecraft Movie collected a solid $1.3 million on its 7th Friday amid digital release and multiple competition at the box office in the US. The film has dropped by -31.9% from last Friday, despite losing 111 theatres on Thursday. Therefore, the movie has hit the $412.1 million cume at the North American box office.

A Minecraft Movie has also surpassed Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness to become the 42nd highest-grossing film of all time in the US. The video game-based adaptation is also surpassing Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith’s $414.4 million and Toy Story 3‘s $415 million runs, officially entering the all-time top 40 grosser list in the United States. It is expected to earn between $5 million and $6 million on its seventh three-day weekend.

The film has crossed the $505.3 million overseas box office, taking the global cume to the $917.37 million mark. Jason Momoa, Jack Black, and Jennifer Coolidge led A Minecraft Movie, which was released in theaters on April 4.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office stories & updates!

Must Read: Hurry Up Tomorrow North America Box Office Day 1: Stumbles With Just $2.5M Opening, Headed For A Rough Debut Weekend

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News