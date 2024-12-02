After the director switch and script shake-up, McAdams wasn’t sure she’d return, admitting, “Not necessarily.” But then, just as things seemed uncertain, McAdams got the call. “I was still in the dark, and then it was like, ‘Alright, I’m coming now, OK!’” she laughed. And just like that, she was back in the multiverse.

At first, McAdams was told she’d be playing the versions of Christine Palmer. However, as the film evolved, it was down to two—though, as McAdams explained, both versions were vastly different from the first. Gone were the scrubs and ER life; McAdams’ Christine was now part of a much more fantastical world. “She dyed her hair, not in scrubs anymore,” McAdams said, explaining her transformation. “She’s definitely in a bit of a more fantastical world than the world of gritty emergency room in New York.”

While McAdams loved playing the grounded, relatable Christine in the original Doctor Strange, the idea of doing more action in Multiverse of Madness was a big draw. Her alternate, Christine, doesn’t just sit in a hospital—she gets to team up with Doctor Strange on a wild, multiverse adventure. “I love doing action. I love being physical as an actor,” McAdams shared. “I grew up playing sports, so it’s no use your body kind of body See if it still works the way it used to.”

The complexity of the multiverse also made this sequel a bit of a puzzle for McAdams, who admitted, “Yes, yes, definitely! I get very confused, and I need a lot of help.” With so many universes, timelines, and versions of characters, keeping it all straight was no easy task. Fortunately, McAdams wasn’t alone in her confusion. Michael Waldron was on set every day, offering guidance on the intricate storyline. Sam Raimi, too, helped McAdams through her character’s evolution with detailed storyboards and constant feedback. “We helped each other out, but yes, copious notes were taken,” she said.

By the time Doctor Strange hit theaters in the Multiverse of Madness, McAdams’ Christine Palmer had transformed from the ER doctor fans knew into a character with a much more significant role. And though McAdams’ return was anything but sure, it’s clear now that her journey in the MCU is far from over. Unsure of her future in the franchise, the actress finds herself navigating alternate realities, saving the multiverse—and having a blast doing it.

For more such stories, check out Hollywood News.

Must Read: Sean Diddy Combs’ 3rd Bail Denial Left Former Playboy Model Precious Muir Emotional: “I Cried Tears Of Joy

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News