James Wan, the mastermind behind The Conjuring, had a very different name in mind when he envisioned the first Conjuring film. The filmmaker initially named it The Warren Files and even revealed it in one of his interviews. He saw the story as part of a much larger world, one that revolved around the strange and terrifying cases of Ed and Lorraine Warren. However, that broader vision never quite made it into the film’s title, but the spirit of it clings to every entry in what has now become a full-fledged horror franchise.

Building the Conjuring Universe, One Case at a Time

By the time The Conjuring 2 rolled around, it was clear this wasn’t just a series of loosely connected horror stories. It was a world, one bound by the Warrens’ investigations. In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Wan said, “Very early on, I wanted to call the Conjuring films The Warren Files. And so that was going to be a more encompassing sort of umbrella name for this whole world. We didn’t end up going with that title, obviously, but I guess that spirit has always sort of lingered around.”

And the universe only keeps expanding. Spinoffs like The Nun, The Nun 2, and The Crooked Man push deeper into the strange shadows that the Warrens once walked. Meanwhile, The Conjuring: Last Rites is scheduled to be released later this year, which will probably be the final entry drawn from the couple’s infamous case files.

Ini urutan nonton timeline Conjuring Universe sebelum kamu nonton The Nun 2! 1. The Nun (2018)

2. Annabelle: Creation (2017)

3. The Nun 2 (2023)

4. Annabelle (2014)

5. The Conjuring (2013)

6. Annabelle Comes Home (2019)

7. The Curse of La Llorona (2019)

8. The Conjuring 2… pic.twitter.com/riPptKBCMb — Sinema Tengah Malam (@SinemaTengahMlm) September 5, 2023

A Doll That Stole the Spotlight

When The Conjuring hit theaters in 2013, it didn’t just introduce a haunted house; rather, it dropped audiences into a universe. In its chilling opening moments, a bizarre antique doll named Annabelle crept onto the screen and left just enough of a mark to demand a story of her own. Although the film quickly moved past the doll to focus on the Perron family haunting, those few minutes were enough to inspire a spinoff and launch another chapter in what’s now known as The Conjuring Universe.

Based on a real-world artifact kept under lock and key by the Warrens, Annabelle got her own film in 2014. Despite a modest $6.5 million budget, the film became a success that practically guaranteed another installment. And so, the origin tale Annabelle: Creation arrived, diving deeper into how the cursed doll came to be, followed by its sequel, Annabelle Comes Home in 2019.

