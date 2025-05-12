If you thought 2024 delivered horror chills, wait until you see what 2025 has in store. Whether you’re into slow-burn psychological horror, creature features, or straight-up slashers, 2025 has you covered. With long-awaited sequels and reboots heading to screens, it’s a good time for a horror fan to create their watchlist. Here are five upcoming horror movies you’ll want to keep on your radar this year.

1) Final Destination: Bloodlines

Directed by Zach Lipovsky & Adam Stein, Final Destination: Bloodlines is slated to release on May 16, 2025. The film stars renowned faces such as Kaitlyn Santa Juana, Teo Briones, Richard Harmon, Tony Todd, and many more. The franchise that scared us of escalators, tanning beds, and roller coasters is back after 14 years. Final Destination: Bloodlines marks the sixth installment in the iconic series, and it’s doing more than just revisiting old ground. Directed by indie horror duo Zach Lipovsky and Adam Stein, this fresh take is more than your typical “escape death and die anyway” formula. It’s promising to unravel a whole new layer of the Final Destination universe.

The story follows Stefani, a young woman haunted by vivid nightmares of a fatal 1960s tower accident. She soon learns that her visions are not dreams but inherited premonitions from her grandmother Esther, who once cheated Death—temporarily. Now, Death is circling back, targeting those it missed and their descendants. With a creepy, generational twist and Tony Todd returning as the ominous mortician William Bludworth, Bloodlines feels like a gory homecoming.

2) Frankenstein

In November 2025, Guillermo del Toro’s eagerly awaited Frankenstein will finally be available on Netflix. Mary Shelley’s Frankenstein, published in 1818, inspired the Gothic science fiction horror movie. Del Toro, a master of eerie, poignant storytelling thanks to his work in Pan’s Labyrinth and The Shape of Water, applies the same creative mind here, fusing horror and darkness in a way that only he can.

Oscar Isaac stars as Dr. Victor Frankenstein, while Jacob Elordi takes on the emotionally complex role of Frankenstein’s monster. Mia Goth joins the ensemble cast, adding an edge of unsettling charm that fans of her previous horror work know too well. Del Toro promises a fusion of Shelley’s original narrative with elements from Bride of Frankenstein, creating a cinematic tapestry of identity, isolation, and the price of playing god. With Netflix releasing the film in November, expect Frankenstein to be your fall obsession—and likely an awards contender.

3) Black Phone 2

Directed by Scott Derrickson, Black Phone 2 is an upcoming sequel to the American horror film Black Phone. Scheduled to be released on October 17, 2025. When you thought The Grabber was gone for good, Black Phone 2 resurrects the terrifying child killer for another round of nightmare fuel. The 2022 sleeper hit The Black Phone earned box office bucks and horror street cred with its sinister blend of supernatural suspense and 1970s suburban dread. Now, director Scott Derrickson returns, bringing along his co-writer C. Robert Cargill and the terrific actor, Ethan Hawke.

How The Grabber returns from the dead remains a mystery, but early teasers hint at a more spectral and vengeful presence this time. The sequel expands the universe teased in the first film, possibly diving into details about the killer’s past. Returning cast members include Mason Thames as Finney and Madeleine McGraw as Gwen, along with newcomers like Demián Bichir and Anna Lore, who’s quickly becoming a horror mainstay. Set for a Halloween-season release, Black Phone 2 is shaping up to be this year’s most twisted ghost story.

4) The Conjuring: Last Rites

The Conjuring: Last Rites marks the end of the most iconic horror franchise. This final chapter, scheduled to release on September 5, 2025, follows Ed and Lorraine Warren for one last time, bringing their chilling legacy of real-life paranormal cases to dramatic cinematic screens. Directed by Michael Chaves, the film promises to go darker and deeper than ever, digging into the most disturbing corners of The Conjuring Universe. If you’ve followed the Warrens’ journey from the start, this one’s shaping up to be a tense, emotional farewell—and one that’ll stick with you long after the lights come back on.

Vera Farmiga and Patrick Wilson return for one last showdown with the supernatural, this time confronting an evil so ancient it threatens to unravel everything they’ve fought for. The film takes on one of Ed and Lorraine Warren’s most unsettling real-life investigations—the infamous haunting of the Smurl family. Set in 1986, the story unfolds in West Pittston, Pennsylvania, where what starts as minor disturbances soon escalates into a full-blown paranormal nightmare.

5) M3GAN 2.0

Releasing on June 27, 2025, M3GAN 2.0 marks the return of horror’s most stylish and deadly android. Directed once again by Gerard Johnstone, who co-wrote this horror movie with Akela Cooper, this sequel brings back Allison Williams as Gemma and Violet McGraw as Cady, alongside Amie Donald and Jenna Davis as the body and voice of M3GAN, respectively. Joining them are returning cast members Brian Jordan Alvarez and Jen Van Epps, along with newcomers like Ivanna Sakhno, Jemaine Clement, Aristotle Athari, and Timm Sharp. Backed by genre heavyweights James Wan and Jason Blum, the sequel looks to recapture the viral, meme-fueled energy of the 2023 hit while leveling up the stakes.

Set two years after the first film’s events, M3GAN 2.0 finds Gemma now a high-profile voice advocating for stricter AI regulation, while her niece Cady has grown into a rebellious teen. However, a new threat is looming as Amelia, a self-aware android who doesn’t care about human regulations, becomes a new military-grade AI created using the stolen and modified technology from the original M3GAN. Gemma’s only choice when Amelia betrays her creators and endangers humanity is to rebuild M3GAN with fresh features to neutralize the threat. A fierce, high-stakes battle between two formidable AIs ensues, promising more brutal killings, witty satire, and the darkly humorous moments that made the first one so popular.

There is something for everyone on this year’s horror movies slate, regardless of your preference for psychological horror, supernatural hauntings, or your much-awaited sequels. As these films get ready to fulfill your worst fears, stock up on nightlights and get ready to scream.

