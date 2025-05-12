The eighth instalment of the Mission: Impossible film series, titled Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning, starring Hollywood heartthrob Tom Cruise, will be released in US theatres on May 23, 2025, and a week earlier in Indian theatres on May 17, 2025. Before MI 8 arrives in theatres, we recommend you check out one of the most overlooked movies featuring Tom Cruise. We are talking about Doug Liman’s action-comedy film ‘American Made’, which was released in theatres on 29th September 2017.

American Made – Plot & Cast

Directed by Doug Liman (The Bourne Identity, Edge of Tomorrow) and based on a true story, the film’s underlying plot revolves around a commercial airline pilot, Barry Seal (played by Tom Cruise). The charming pilot is recruited by the CIA to spy on suspected communist groups in South American nations. Later, the infamous pilot is enlisted by the Colombian drug lord Pablo Escobar-led Medellín Cartel to smuggle guns and drugs.

But when he is caught, he becomes an informant for the DEA so that he can escape a jail term. Eventually, Barry Seal is murdered in 1986 by the cartel’s contract killers. The film also features Domhnall Gleeson, Sarah Wright, Alejandro Edda, Mauricio Mejía, Caleb Landry Jones, and Jesse Plemons, among other cast members.

Where To Stream American Made on OTT

You can stream American Made in India on the Disney+ Hotstar and Amazon Prime Video OTT platforms.

The Narcos Connection

Barry Seal was also portrayed in Netflix’s cult crime drama series Narcos, which focused on the elusive and powerful drug lord Pablo Escobar. The role of Barry Seal was played by Dylan Bruno, who made a blink-and-you-missed-it appearance in just one episode in the first season.

American Made – Critics’ & Audience Feedback

The Tom Cruise-starrer dark comedy film received positive feedback from critics and audiences alike. The movie received a brilliant critics’ score of 85% on the reviews aggregation website Rotten Tomatoes. The critics’ consensus states, “American Made’s fast-and-loose attitude with its real-life story mirrors the cavalier — and delightfully watchable — energy Tom Cruise gives off in the leading role.” Moreover, the film has a decent user rating of 7.1/10 on IMDb.

American Made Trailer

You can watch the official trailer of Tom Cruise’s American Made here.

