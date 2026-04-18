Ranveer Singh led Dhurandhar 2 is aiming to enter the 1800 crore club at the worldwide box office. The pace has slowed down since it has completed four weeks, plus there’s competition from Bhooth Bangla. Scroll below for the details on its performance on day 30.

For almost four weeks, Dhurandhar: The Revenge enjoyed a solo run in theatres. Even at the overseas box office, it was the #1 choice, leading against Dacoit, Vaazha 2, and other releases. But the tables have now turned, as Akshay Kumar’s Bhooth Bangla has opened to positive reviews and stolen the spotlight.

How much has Dhurandhar 2 earned overseas in 30 days?

Aditya Dhar‘s directorial will soon wrap up its overseas run. It has accumulated an impressive 418.25 crore gross. The spy action thriller sequel is the highest-grossing Indian film of 2026 internationally. It is also set to wrap up as the 4th-highest Bollywood grosser of all time. A blockbuster inning!

Dhurandhar: The Revenge Worldwide Box Office Collection

According to estimates, Dhurandhar 2 has collected 1764.63 crore gross at the worldwide box office in 30 days. This includes 1346.38 crore gross from the domestic circuit. Ranveer Singh starrer is now aiming to enter the 1800 crore club and beat the lifetime of Prabhas’ Baahubali 2, which is the second highest-grossing Indian film of all time globally.

But the successful opening of Bhooth Bangla will now pose a major threat. Bollywood’s Eid 2026 release was expected to enter the 1800 crore club by the end of its fifth weekend. But it needs 35.37 crore more in the kitty, which will not be possible.

Dhurandhar 2 Worldwide Box Office Day 30 Summary

India net: 1141 crore

India gross: 1346.38 crore

Overseas gross: 418.25 crore

Worldwide gross: 1764.63 crore

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Must Read: Bhooth Bangla Worldwide Box Office Day 1: Akshay Kumar Starrer Records 3rd Best Opening In Bollywood In 2026!

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