Akshay Kumar starrer Bhooth Bangla has made the desired opening at the Indian box office. The fantasy horror-comedy directed by Priyadarshan enjoyed impressive spot bookings throughout the day. Despite competition from Dhurandhar 2, it is now the leading choice of the audience. Scroll below to know the milestones achieved on day 1.

Bhooth Bangla Box Office Day 1 Collection

Paresh Rawal and Rajpal Yadav starrer witnessed a good start with over 12K shows, giving it an edge over Dhurandhar 2. The official update is out, and Bhooth Bangla earned 14.56 crore net on day 1. It also garnered 3.75 crore through paid previews on Wednesday. The combined opening collection concludes at 18.31 crore net.

With that, the fantasy horror comedy has made the 3rd highest opening in Bollywood. It surpassed O’Romeo (9.01 crore) with 2X earnings, staying only behind Dhurandhar 2 (145 crore) and Border 2 (32.1 crore). Including GST, the gross total has wrapped up at 21.60 crore.

Here’s a detailed opening day breakdown in India (net collection):

Paid Previews: 3.75 crore

Day 1: 14.56 crore

Total: 18.31 crore

Records 2nd highest opening for Akshay Kumar in post-COVID era!

Akshay Kumar has not been very lucky at the box office in the post-pandemic era. But the tables are now turning. Bhooth Bangla crossed the opening day collection of Bade Miyan Chote Miyan to score his second-highest opening in India.

Take a look at Akshay Kumar’s top 10 post-COVID openers at the Indian box office (net collection):

Sooryavanshi: 26.29 crore Bhooth Bangla: 18.31 crore Bade Miyan Chote Miyan: 16.07 crore Sky Force: 15.30 crore Ram Setu: 15.25 crore Bachchhan Paandey: 13.25 crore Jolly LLB 3: 12.5 crore Samrat Prithviraj: 10.70 crore OMG 2: 10.26 crore Raksha Bandhan: 8.20 crore

Also marks Akshay Kumar’s 8th highest opening of all time at the domestic box office!

Another feather has been added to the cap as Priyadarshan’s directorial has also emerged as Akshay Kumar’s 8th biggest opener of all time. It left behind Good Newwz to achieve the milestone. Sky Force (15.30 crore) is now out of the top 10.

Check out Akshay Kumar’s top 10 openers at the Indian box office (net collection):

Mission Mangal- 29.16 crore Sooryavanshi- 26.29 crore Gold- 25.25 crore Kesari- 21.06 crore 2.0 (Hindi)- 20.25 crore Singh Is Bliing- 20.67 crore Housefull 4- 19.08 crore Bhooth Bangla: 18.31 crore Good Newwz- 17.56 crore Bade Miyan Chote Miyan- 16.07 crore

Bhooth Bangla Box Office Day 1 Summary

India net: 18.31 crore

India gross: 21.60 crore

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Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

Must Read: Bhooth Bangla Box Office Day 2 Advance Booking & Prediction: 2.73 Lakh Tickets Already Booked, All Set For A Solid Saturday

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