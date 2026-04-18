Ranveer Singh, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal, and R Madhavan starrer Dhurandhar 2 has completed a month in theatres. Aditya Dhar’s directorial enjoyed a glorious run, emerging as the highest-grossing Bollywood film of all time in India. But how much profit has it earned so far? Scroll below for a detailed day 30 report!

Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection Day 30

According to estimates, Dhurandhar: The Revenge has accumulated 2.7 crore net in India on day 30, across all languages. It is now facing intense competition from Akshay Kumar’s Bhooth Bangla, which has begun its theatrical journey by dominating the ticket windows.

The cumulative total surges to 1141 crore net in India after 30 days. Dhurandhar 2 has earned 1066.75 crore in the Hindi belt. The remaining 74.25 crore are the combined collection from Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada belts. Including GST, the total now stands at 1346.38 crore.

Take a look at the day-wise breakdown at the Indian box office in all languages (net collection):

Week 1: 690 crore (8-day)

(8-day) Week 2: 271 crore

Week 3: 120 crore

Week 4: 57.3 crore*

Day 30: 2.7 crore*

Total: 1141 crore*

Dhurandhar 2 Budget vs Profits

Dhurandhar: The Revenge is reportedly mounted on a budget of 225 crore. In 30 days, the makers have raked in returns of 916 crore.

Here’s how we calculate the profit percentage:

Collections – Budget = ROI

ROI/Budget*100 = ROI%

According to the formula, Ranveer Singh starrer has registered profits of 407%. It is a massive box office blockbuster!

How close is it to surpassing Pushpa 2?

Aditya Dhar‘s directorial is the second highest-grossing Indian film at the domestic box office, across all languages. It is chasing the lifetime of Allu Arjun’s Pushpa 2, which holds the first spot with earnings of 1265.97 crore. Bollywood’s Eid 2026 release still needs 124.97 crore more in the kitty to surpass its ultimate rival. But that may no longer be possible, since Bhooth Bangla has taken over the maximum show count.

Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Day 30 Summary

Budget: 225 crore

India net: 1141 crore*

ROI: 916 crore

ROI%: 407%

India gross: 1346.38 crore

Verdict: Super-Duper Hit

*estimates, official figures awaited.

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Must Read: Bhooth Bangla Box Office Day 1: Priyadarshan & Akshay Kumar Rewrite History With Their Biggest Opening After 15 Years!

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