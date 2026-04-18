Akshay Kumar and Priyadarshan’s Bhooth Bangla has made a promising opening at the worldwide box office. It has overtaken Dhurandhar 2 to emerge as the leading choice of the audience. The fantasy horror-comedy has also become the third biggest Bollywood opener of 2026. Scroll below for the day 1 global update!
How much did Bhooth Bangla earn overseas on day 1?
As per estimates, Bhooth Bangla brought 9.5 crore gross from the overseas circuits on day 1. It made a much better debut than most Akshay Kumar’s post-COVID releases like Sky Force (1.5 crore), Kesari Chapter 2 (4.27 crore), and Jolly LLB 3 (4.5 crore), among others. The fantasy horror-comedy remained slightly lower than Housefull 5 (11.11 crore).
Bhooth Bangla Worldwide Box Office Day 1
Paresh Rawal, and Rajpal Yadav co-starrer has grossed 21.60 crore at the domestic box office. With that, its worldwide collection comes to 31.1 crore gross on day 1.
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Bhooth Bangla has surpassed Akshay Kumar’s 3 worldwide openings of 2025 – Sky Force (19.55 crore), Kesari Chapter 2 (13.52 crore), and Jolly LLB 3 (19.45 crore). It stayed only behind Housefull 5 (39.84 crore). The superstar has delivered very limited successes in the post-COVID era. Hopefully, his first release of 2026 will turn the tables.
Where does it stand among the 2026 releases of Bollywood?
Bhooth Bangla has surpassed O’Romeo (12.53 crore) by a considerable margin to score the third-highest opening of 2026 in Bollywood. It remained behind Dhurandhar 2 and Border 2.
Take a look at the top 5 worldwide openers of 2026 in Bollywood:
- Dhurandhar 2: 202.14 crore
- Border 2: 45.66 crore
- Bhooth Bangla: 31.1 crore
- O’Romeo: 12.53 crore
- Mardaani 3: 7.45 crores
Bhooth Bangla Worldwide Box Office Day 1 Summary
- India net: 18.31 crore
- India gross: 21.60 crore
- Overseas gross: 9.5 crore*
- Worldwide gross: 31.1 crore
*estimates, official figures awaited.
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Must Read: Bhooth Bangla Box Office Day 1: Priyadarshan & Akshay Kumar Rewrite History With Their Biggest Opening After 15 Years!
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