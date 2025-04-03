Angelina Jolie’s 50th birthday on June 4 isn’t shaping up to be a celebration, at least not in her eyes. The Hollywood icon, instead of embracing the milestone, is reportedly dreading it, weighed down by stress, isolation, and lingering bitterness from her ongoing legal battles with ex-husband Brad Pitt.

Trapped in Los Angeles Against Angelina Jolie’s Will

Despite her desire to leave Los Angeles behind, Jolie is tethered to the city until her youngest children reach adulthood, a situation she blames squarely on Pitt. Their long-running custody fight has left her seething, convinced that her former husband is deliberately keeping her stuck as a form of payback.

Sources close to the star reveal she’s even compiling a tongue-in-cheek list of “50 reasons to hate her birthday,” which serves as a reflection of her growing frustration.

A Divorce That Never Really Ended

Even though Jolie and Pitt’s marriage ended in 2016, the fallout lingers. The divorce may have been finalized in late December after an eight-year battle, but Jolie’s resentment hasn’t faded.

“You’d think she’d be celebrating now, but she can’t stop obsessing that she still isn’t allowed to pack up and move away because Brad won’t give his approval,” a source told RadarOnline.

Career-wise, Jolie is also nursing a fresh wound, as her critically acclaimed turn as opera legend Maria Callas in Maria failed to earn her an Oscar nomination. She reportedly suspects foul play, believing Pitt had a hand in her snub by tarnishing her reputation within the industry.

“She’s pointing the finger at Brad, convinced he’s gotten her blackballed in the industry and feels helpless because he’s the Hollywood golden boy and she’s seen as this wicked witch,” the source added.

The Never-Ending Château Miraval War

Adding to the drama is the ongoing legal battle over their once-romantic French winery, Château Miraval. Jolie sold her stake for $68 million to Russian businessman Yuri Shefler, sparking a legal war with Pitt, who insists she had no right to do so without his approval.

“She feels like the fighting will never end,” an insider said. “It’s draining her, but giving in and letting him steamroll her isn’t an option!”

On a personal level, the actress remains deeply guarded, still suffering from PTSD tied to her turbulent marriage. Her six children, Maddox, Pax, Zahara, Shiloh, and twins Knox and Vivienne, have urged her to move forward and open herself up to love again.

Angelina Jolie with her kids Maddox, Vivienne, Knox, Shiloh and Zahara at the Eternals World Première. October 18, 2021. pic.twitter.com/MoEb2R5GUT — best of angelina jolie (@bestofajolie) October 19, 2021

The insider said, “She’s gotten nowhere in her dating life because she finds it difficult to trust. She’s very lonely and not looking forward to her 50th birthday milestone. She’s stressed out, exhausted and in no mood to celebrate.”

For more such stories, check out Hollywood News

Must Read: When Se7en’s Infamous Box Mystery Was Solved 16 Years Later In A Totally Different Movie!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News