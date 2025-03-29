Brad Pitt is set to take the fast lane in the upcoming Formula 1 blockbuster F1, but it’s not just the high-speed action that has his real-life romance shifting gears. His younger girlfriend, Ines de Ramon, reportedly called for serious discussions after watching his electric on-screen chemistry with co-star Kerry Condon.

A Love Scene Too Hot to Handle

Brad Pitt, even at 61 years of age, commands attention, and the film’s trailer leaves no doubt about that, as he strips down, revealing his ink-covered torso in scenes that turn up the heat with the 42-year-old Banshees of Inisherin actress.

According to RadarOnline, a source said, “It is fair to say that Ines might want to sit this film out as they seem to have a ton of chemistry. Brad looks like he’s having plenty of fun in the trailer, as does Kerry. Ines really wasn’t a fan of seeing him kiss Kerry in that way and they’ve discussed the situation as she wanted some assurances that fact will not mirror fiction following the film.”

They added the 32-year-old jewelry brand executive’s reaction to the film, “She knows that Brad was just doing his job but that love scenes are something else and she was a little spooked.”

Behind the Ink: Brad Pitt’s Tattoos Hold a Story

One detail that stands out in F1 is Pitt’s heavily tattooed physique and none of it is movie magic. The ink on display is entirely real, with many pieces tied to his past relationship with Angelina Jolie.

Among them are tributes to their six children, a bold Invictus marking, and even a sketch of Ötzi the Iceman. A distinct cross on his right arm also bears Jolie’s initial ‘A’ on one side, alongside the initials of their kids, Maddox, Pax, Zahara, Shiloh, Knox, and Vivienne, on the other.

As for F1, set to hit theaters in June, Pitt plays Sonny Hayes, a seasoned driver making a dramatic return to the racing circuit. The film also features Oscar-winner Javier Bardem as the head of a fictional team, APX GP.

