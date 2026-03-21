Hardly any cinephiles could have anticipated the scale of success and widespread appreciation that Aditya Dhar’s spy action thriller Dhurandhar would achieve after its release on December 5, 2025. The first installment, starring Ranveer Singh in the lead, went on to gross a massive ₹1354.84 crore worldwide.

Now, its sequel, Dhurandhar: The Revenge, which hit theaters on March 19, 2026, appears to be following in its predecessor’s footsteps, both in terms of critical acclaim and box office performance, having already earned ₹335.3 crore so far globally. With the IMDb user rating of the sequel now revealed, let’s take a look at how it compares to the first film’s score and where it stands among the top five highest-rated films of Ranveer Singh’s career.

Dhurandhar: The Revenge vs. Dhurandhar – IMDb Ratings Comparison

At the time of writing, Dhurandhar: The Revenge has an IMDb rating of 8.6/10. In comparison, the first film, Dhurandhar, has a score of 8.3/10 according to IMDb. This means the sequel is currently rated higher than its predecessor.

That said, since many moviegoers have yet to watch the second film, its IMDb rating could fluctuate in the coming days. It remains to be seen whether Dhurandhar: The Revenge can maintain its lead over the original in the long run.

Dhurandhar 2 vs Ranveer Singh’s Top-Rated Films – IMDb Scores

In addition to the Dhurandhar franchise, let’s check out the top five highest-rated films starring Ranveer Singh on IMDb:

Gully Boy (2019): 7.9/10 ‘83 (2021): 7.5/10 Bajirao Mastani (2015): 7.3/10 Band Baaja Baaraat (2010): 7.2/10 Padmaavat (2018): 7.1/10

The above ratings indicate that both Dhurandhar and its sequel, Dhurandhar: The Revenge, are currently ahead of the previously highest-rated films starring Ranveer Singh on IMDb. Even if the sequel’s rating drops slightly in the coming days, it is unlikely to fall below the scores of the five films listed above.

Dhurandhar & Dhurandhar: The Revenge – Plot & Cast

Directed by Aditya Dhar, the spy-action thriller follows a covert Indian intelligence mission that recruits Hamza Ali Mazari/Jaskirat Singh Rangi (Ranveer Singh) as an undercover operative. Sent deep into Karachi’s criminal and terror networks, he must survive betrayal, violence, and shifting loyalties while working to dismantle the syndicate from within. The star-studded films also feature Sanjay Dutt, Akshaye Khanna, R. Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, Sara Arjun, and Rakesh Bedi in key roles.

Dhurandhar: The Revenge – Official Trailer

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