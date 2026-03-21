Jayasurya and Midhun Manuel Thomas have once again proved that their fantasy comedy franchise is a goldmine at the box office. After a solid start, Aadu 3 has shown an upward trend on its second day, not just dominating the Kerala circuits but also making a massive splash in the overseas market.

Second-Highest Malayalam Grosser

In just 48 hours, the film has achieved two major feats: it has recovered more than half of its production cost and has climbed to the second spot in the list of highest-grossing Malayalam films of 2026 worldwide!

Aadu 3 Box Office Day 2

On the second day, Friday, March 20, Aadu 3 managed to earn 6.3 crore at the box office. This is a slight but positive jump from the previous day, which opened at 5.95 crore. The film is all set for a bigger Saturday and Sunday!

Check out the day-wise breakdown of the film at the box office (India Net Collection).

Day 1: 5.95 crore

Day 2: 6.30 crore

Total: 12.25 crore

Is Aadu 3 A Hit At The Box Office?

Made on a controlled budget of 20 crore, Aadu 3 is already breathing easy. With a net collection of 12.25 crore in just two days, the film has hit a 61.25% budget recovery mark. However, in total, it needs a 40 crore net collection to claim the hit verdict!

Interestingly, Jayasurya’s fantasy comedy has pushed the horror comedy Prakambanam and claimed the spot for the second-highest-grossing Malayalam film of the year globally.

Check out the highest-grossing Malayalam films of 2026 (Gross Collection Worldwide).

Chatha Pacha: 33.47 crore Aadu 3: 25.2 crore* (in 2 days) Prakambanam: 20.86 crore Ashakal Aayiram: 12.71 crore Valathu Vasathe Kallan: 6.85 crore

Aadu 3 Box Office Summary

Check out the breakdown of the film at the box office after 2 days.

India Net Collection: 12.25 crore

India Gross Collection: 14.45 crore

Budget: 20 crore

Budget Recovery: 61.25%

Overseas Gross Collection: 10.75 crore

Worldwide Gross Collection: 25.2 crore

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Check out the box office collections and verdicts of Hindi films of 2026 here.

Must Read: Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection Day 2: Recovers 91% Budget & Scores 3rd Highest Opening Weekend In Bollywood Within 48 Hours!

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