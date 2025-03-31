Justin and Hailey Bieber have left their fans concerned with the latter’s latest social media activity. While the netizens talk about how mature Selena Gomez’s new partner, Benny Blanco, is after the latest podcast went viral, things seem to have become crazier in the Bieber household. Keep scrolling for more.

A few days back, Justin shared a post that made people assume he was disrespecting his wife, Hailey. It was a post about being ‘mad’ at a girlfriend. The Baby crooner also admitted to having anger issues. However, he soon posted a photo of Hailey to shut down the rumors of their troubled marriage.

To fuel the fire, Hailey Bieber has reportedly unfollowed Justin Bieber on the photo-sharing app Instagram. The netizens are still in disbelief and divided over the newfound information. In addition, Hailey has also removed several pictures of her with Justin, except for the anniversary pictures from when they renewed their vows and the birthday post.

This action by Hailey Bieber comes after Justin Bieber posted pictures of weed and a childhood photo of him doing weed on his Instagram story section. Earlier this month, he posted pictures of him smoking a bong after he reportedly denied any drug abuse.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Justin Bieber (@justinbieber)

There were reports about his troubled marriage since last year, but when their baby was born, things got dialed down. However, netizens speculate that Justin is spiraling and posting controversial pictures because of Selena’s relationship with Benny and the latest podcast, which is all that people are talking about now. He has reportedly been in turmoil since Selena and Benny’s engagement news. Benny was a close friend of Justin, as per reports, and he confided in him about his breakup with Selena. There have been quite a few instances of his meltdowns as well.

The social media platform X is startled, and people still confirm whether Hailey unfollowed Justin. It has reignited the divorce rumors. Commenting on the matter, one user wrote, “She saw the light.”

Followed by another saying, “I would to ig i sea my husband in a total rant because of his ex girlfriend. Imagine the embarrasment.”

One posted, “hailey unfollowed justin?! wtf is going on.”

A netizen mocked, “i can already hear the “HACKED””

One explained, “He deactivated his account but now he’s back.”

“Oof. I didn’t think it was real, but it is,” wrote one user.

Another quipped, “She can never 🤣🤣🤣we all know that.”

One stated, “She’s done.”

Another explained, “it isn’t fake, even if Justin deactivated his IG and came back, hailey should still be following him. She unfollowed justin.”

And, “I predicted she would unfollow him someday.”

Here are the controversial pictures of Justin Bieber posted on his IG Story

Selena Gomez’s new album with Benny Blanco has also been the discussion point on social media as fans think her ‘How Does It Feel To Be Forgotten’ is a dig at Justin as the line go, “You’re so embarrassing / Go cry when no one’s watchin’.” Meanwhile, in her appearance on Jay Shetty’s podcast On Purpose with Benny Blanco, Selena opened up about her past relationships, including with Justin. She said, “I’ve been guilty, though, to start. I think for me, I necessarily felt like in other situations of mine I was very reactive. I think that’s why I was alone for five years because I really needed to collect myself.”

For the uninitiated, Justin Bieber was previously dating Selena Gomez, but they parted ways after a few years. He started dating Hailey Bieber after that, and the couple tied the knot in 2018. They welcomed their baby boy last August.

