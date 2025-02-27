Justin Bieber’s emotions have reportedly been in turmoil since news broke that his ex, Selena Gomez, is engaged to music producer Benny Blanco, a man he once considered a close friend.

While Bieber has long moved on with his own life, insiders revealed to Radar Online that the engagement left him with conflicting feelings. After all, Blanco wasn’t just an industry acquaintance; he was someone Bieber had confided in about his heartbreak over Selena.

Justin Bieber’s Recent Public Meltdown

Even though the Peaches singer knew he had no right to feel betrayed, the sting of the news still hit hard. His reaction played out in a cryptic, bleary-eyed Instagram post, where he appeared to be rapping on a plane about getting high (“I fly high like a magpie, I go high like I’m that guy”), the lyrics of which left fans raising eyebrows, some even calling the clip “desperate” and “sad.”

Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber enjoyed an on-and-off romance between 2010 and 2018 before the Calm Down singer got engaged to Benny Blanco in December last year.

Sean Diddy Combs’ Downfall & Its Impact On Justin Bieber

However, engagement may not be the only thing that weighs on the Canadian singer. Sources close to him say he’s been mentally spiraling ever since disturbing allegations surfaced against his former mentor, Sean “Diddy” Combs.

“Justin is so disturbed by the Diddy news and is unwilling to process it or discuss it, so he has shut off,” an insider said. The hip-hop mogul, who had once taken a young Bieber under his wing, was arrested last September on charges ranging from trafficking to racketeering, crimes he vehemently denies.

Justin Bieber’s Strained Marriage Behind The Scenes

Meanwhile, Justin’s marriage to Hailey Bieber has faced its own struggles. Since becoming a mother last August, Hailey has been grappling with emotional challenges, something many women experience post-pregnancy.

And while Justin has been doing his best to support her, some sources suggest his unpredictable behavior has strained their relationship. A source said, “Hailey loves him madly, but he’s a loose cannon. Some of her friends have advised her to go it alone and leave him.”

Justin Bieber’s Concerning Public Appearances

Public appearances haven’t precisely helped quell concerns either. Earlier this month, Justin accompanied Hailey to the launch of her Rhode beauty pop-up in Los Angeles, but instead of looking like the supportive husband, he appeared restless and jittery.

Dressed in oversized clothing, a beanie, and sunglasses, he fidgeted, scratched at his thighs, and flashed an almost uncontrollable grin, behavior that only added to the growing worries about his state of mind. Despite it all, Justin Bieber praised Haile, sharing a heartfelt Instagram post celebrating her success.

“Congrats baby on your beautiful @rhode pop up,” he wrote. But fans couldn’t help but notice that when Hailey posted her own gallery from the event, her husband was nowhere to be seen.

