Spider-Man: No Way Home was one of the most ambitious crossover events in Marvel history, bringing together characters from different Spider-Man franchises. The film featured the long-awaited return of Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield alongside Tom Holland’s Peter Parker. The movie also marked the official entry of Charlie Cox’s Daredevil into the Marvel Cinematic Universe, with Matt Murdock making a surprise cameo as Peter’s lawyer.

Although Andrew Garfield and Charlie Cox never shared screen time, they had an unexpected behind-the-scenes encounter that nearly jeopardized the secrecy of their roles. Aware of the speculation surrounding Garfield’s return, Cox decided to reach out to his old friend upon arriving in Atlanta. However, the duo quickly realized that being seen together in public could ruin one of the film’s biggest surprises. What followed was a hilarious and awkward attempt to stay under the radar.

Andrew Garfield Did Not Know Charlie Cox Was In Spider-Man: No Way Home

While secrecy was paramount during the production of Spider-Man: No Way Home, Charlie Cox took a risk by contacting Andrew Garfield upon arriving in Atlanta. Having read online rumors about Garfield’s return, Cox sent him a playful text message. “I got to Atlanta to film Spider-Man. I got to this hotel and was getting ready to go out, and I texted Andrew Garfield,” Cox recalled in an interview with Marvel.

“I pretty much knew he was in the film because I read all the stuff online. He’s an old friend of mine. I texted him: ‘If the trades are to be believed, then we are in the same movie.’ And he’s like: ‘I don’t think so, dude. I’m doing Spider-Man.’ So I was like: ‘Yeah, so am I.’ And he replied: ‘You’re not in my script.’ Well, I’m in my script!” Despite Garfield’s skepticism, the two actors decided to meet for dinner. However, it wasn’t until they arrived at the restaurant that they realized the potential consequences of being seen together.

“We went to go to a restaurant together, and we didn’t think about it,” Charlie Cox continued. “We were just like, ‘Where should we meet?’ and ‘Let’s go here.’ And we showed up to this restaurant. And then we both had this moment of like, ‘Oh… This is not a good look.’ There was a table that had two chairs facing the wall. So we sat facing the wall and tried not to look at each other.”

Despite their efforts to keep their involvement a secret, rumors about Garfield’s return continued to spread. However, their caution paid off, as the moment he and Tobey Maguire appeared on screen in No Way Home remains one of the most iconic surprises in Marvel history.

