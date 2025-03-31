David Ayer and Jason Statham can feel relieved as their film A Working Man has passed the first test. It has landed within the projected range on its debut weekend. As predicted, the actioner has beaten Snow White’s second-weekend collection. The film is also doing well in China; however, it remained slightly below The Beekeper’s debut number. Keep scrolling for more.

The Beekeeper, directed by David Ayer and starring Jason Statham, Emmy Raver-Lampman, Josh Hutcherson, Bobby Naderi, Phylicia Rashad, Jemma Redgrave, and Jeremy Irons, was released in 2024. It follows the story of a retired government assassin who sets out for revenge after his landlady falls victim to a phishing scam. The film performed well at the box office, earning $162.6 million worldwide.

David Ayer’s 2024 film collected $16.57 million on its opening weekend. Meanwhile, A Working Man debuted #1 after grossing a strong $15.2 million on its three-day opening weekend. According to Luiz Fernando’s report, the R-rated actioner collected more than Wrath of Man’s $8.3 million, Expend4bles’ $8 million, and John Wick’s $14.4 million.

The movie debuted at #1 in the domestic box office chart, beating Snow White‘s $14.2 million second three-day domestic weekend collection. It was expected to earn between $14 million and $17 million in the United States. In the international markets, the film has also earned winning numbers on its debut weekend. From the places where Warner Bros distributed the movie theatrically, the movie raked in $15 million on its five-day international opening. This is again lower than The Beekeeper’s international opening collection of $20.4 million.

Allied to the domestic opening of $15.2 million, A Working Man collected $30.2 million in its global opening weekend.

The film follows Levon Cade, who left his profession behind to work in construction and be a good father to his daughter. But when a local girl vanishes, he’s asked to return to the skills that made him a mythic figure in the shadowy world of counterterrorism. Jason Statham’s action-packed A Working Man was released in the theatres on March 28.

