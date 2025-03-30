As social media is gripped with Ghibli-style art, the studio’s Princess Mononoke opened with spectacular numbers on Friday. Hayao Miyazaki-helmed film’s remastered version is aiming to surpass the OG collection in its opening weekend only. It bested Captain America: Brave New World’s Thursday daily number to take the #2 spot in the domestic box office chart. However, it dropped from the top five list on Friday but is still performing better in comparison to other films. Keep scrolling for more.

However, it has not fallen far in the top 10 but is residing at the 6th spot. It is the 4K remastered version of the cult classic Ghibli movie, which has been released in IMAX theatres only. Ghibli is known for its beautiful hand-drawn animations, and the stories explore complex themes, including love, loss, and more. Studio Ghibli’s Spirited Away and The Boy and the Heron won the Oscars as well.

According to Luiz Fernando’s latest report, Hayao Miyazaki’s Princess Mononoke collected a solid $2 million on Friday, opening day over 330 IMAX theatres, including the $1.2 million collection from the Thursday previews. This means the movie has collected an average of $6.1K per theatre in the United States.

It is aiming to earn between $3 million and $4 million on its reissue weekend. For the unversed, the film collected $2.4 million on its original run in the United States in 1997. The remastered version is aiming to beat that on its debut weekend.

The Studio Ghibli movie has excellent ratings on the Rotten Tomatoes platform, as the critics rated it as Certified Fresh, with a 93% score on Tomatometer. Their collective consensus reads, “With its epic story and breathtaking visuals, Princess Mononoke is a landmark in the world of animation.” It truly is a visual marvel, just like other Studio Ghibli movies. The audience gave it an impressive 94% on the platform.

Hayao Miyazaki’s Princess Mononoke was released in the United States and Canada on March 26.

