Robert Pattinson and Bong Joon Ho’s maiden collaboration, Mickey 17, is headed to become a severe box office failure. The film is even struggling to reach a significant milestone at the box office in North America, and its digital release has made it even worse. One of the biggest issues is the film’s enormous budget. Keep scrolling for its latest box office deets.

The movie tasted successful only in South Korea, but that is not enough to prevent it from sinking at the worldwide box office. However, the film received positive reviews and is being liked by the audience based on a 73% rating on Rotten Tomatoes. The audience says, “The satirically saucy film eschews subtlety and embraces a convoluted plot that even when it drags, it’s still weird and interesting.” For the unversed, it was made on a reported budget of $118 million, and thus, the film needs more than $295 million globally to be called a true financial success.

Trade analyst Luiz Fernando’s report reveals Mickey 17 lost around 938 theatres on Thursday owing to its digital release. It will also leave the domestic top 10 list at the US box office. The film collected $560K only on its fourth Friday, a decline of 48.5% from last Friday. With that, the R-rated sci-fi comedy has hit the $42.2 million cume in the United States. It is struggling to even reach the $50 million milestone in North America.

Mickey 17 is reportedly eyeing a $1.7 million to $2 million 4th three-day weekend in North America. The film has collected $69.80 million overseas, and adding that to the domestic cume, the film’s worldwide gross has hit the $112.02 million mark. The film also trails behind Bong Joon Ho’s Oscar-winning movie Parasite.

The 2019 film collected $53.84 million in the United States and $208.7 million overseas, taking the global haul to $262.6 million. It is highly doubtful whether Robert Pattinson’s film by Joon Ho will cross the $200 million mark. It is expected to suffer a heavy loss at the box office.

Mickey 17, starring Robert Pattinson in the titular role alongside Mark Ruffalo and Steven Yeun, was released in the US on March 7.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box-office stories & updates!

Must Read: Princess Mononoke Re-Release North America Box Office: Ghibli’s 4K Re-Mastered IMAX Version Rakes In 50% Of Its OG Run In Just A Day!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News