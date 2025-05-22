Henry Cavill is one of the biggest superstars that Hollywood has to offer right now. The 42-year-old British star might be best known for donning the red cape of Superman and bringing the iconic Geralt of Rivia to life, but he is certainly not the only paragon in the Cavill household. As Henry’s stardom continues to reach unprecedented highs amid rumors of him being the next James Bond, behind the scenes beyond all the glitz and glamor, the actor’s roots comes from a tight-knit family with a strong military background, including four brothers, who have each made a name of their own but away from the spotlight.

How Many Brothers Does Henry Cavill Have

Henry, born in Jersey, Channel Islands, is the fourth of five siblings raised by their parents, Colin and Marianne Cavill. His family values were firmly grounded in discipline, integrity, and education, which have heavily shaped and influenced each Cavill brother into a strong man of character, whether they are in the public or outside of it.

Fortunately, Henry Cavill never faced the financial turmoil in his family while growing up, which many of his peers might have had. His mother, a mix of Irish, Scottish, and English ancestry, worked as a secretary in a bank, while his father, originally from Chester, England, earned his living as a stockbroker.

Piers Cavill: The Eldest Brother And Former Army Major

As mentioned earlier, while Henry might be known for his commanding screen presence and dignified charm worldwide, his brothers are no less than him who have forged impressive stories in their own right. The eldest brother, Piers Cavill, reached the rank of a major after serving in the British Army. He is now retired after years of selfless dedication of his life for the nation and has since made his way to financial and business services. He maintains a relatively low-key profile but has been mentioned by Henry in several interviews as one of his role models while growing up.

Niki Cavill – Decorated Royal Marines Officer

Henry’s other brother, Niki Richard Dalgliesh Cavill, is an esteemed service member of the Royal Marines. He presently holds the prestigious rank of Lieutenant Colonel and has even been honored with the Member of the Order of the British Empire (MBE) for his service. Niki’s achievements may not have brought the public attention to the Cavill household, but they have definitely elevated their status, something which Henry has admitted time and again during his interviews.

Simon And Charlie Cavill: A Quiet Life In The Financial And Entrepreneurship Sector

Henry’s remaining two brothers, Simon and Charlie Cavill, have opted for more private careers. Simon has followed the footsteps of his father and eldest brother into the world of finance. Charlie, the youngest of all and probably the most daring, has taken an entrepreneurial route. He founded Cavill & Wicks, a luxury candle company based in Canada, in 2016.

The Cavill family represents a unique blend of military tradition, business acumen, and creative endeavor. Even though Henry brings his family name into the headlines, it is clear that each of his brothers has earned a place of respect and achievement.

