Elizabeth Hurley wasn’t just a red-carpet head-turner; she built a $50 million empire by 2025. From Hollywood’s glam lanes to boardroom finesse, the Austin Powers icon stacked her fortune through acting, modeling, and a few slick business moves.

Elizabeth Hurley Net Worth

By 2025, Elizabeth Hurley had amassed an impressive $50 million fortune. Acting paychecks, long-running modeling contracts, and shrewd business plays all contributed to this figure. Estée Lauder campaigns, syndication checks from Austin Powers, and steady swimsuit sales kept revenue streams flowing, so her bottom line never rested.

Career

Hurley’s breakout arrived in 1997 when she lit up Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery as Vanessa Kensington. Hollywood typecast her as a witty siren, so she doubled down with EDtv in 1999, Bedazzled in 2000, and Serving Sara in 2002. She later pivoted to prestige television, stirring gossip as Diana Payne in Gossip Girl, then wearing the crown as Queen Helena in The Royals from 2015 to 2018. Modeling had set the stage earlier. After that headline-grabbing Versace safety-pin dress in 1994, Estée Lauder signed her in 1995. She fronted scents like Pleasures and Sensuous and later took the brand’s Breast Cancer Campaign global. Away from cameras, she produced Extreme Measures, Mickey Blue Eyes, and Damian Hurley’s directorial debut, Strictly Confidential, proving her power in the back office, too.

Family

Hurley’s private life always matched her screen drama. She dated Hugh Grant from 1987 to 2000, and the two stayed tight—Grant even stood as godfather when she welcomed her son Damian in 2002. Damian’s father, the late producer Steve Bing, left headlines—and legal tussles—after his 2020 death. Damian later secured his rightful slice of the Bing family trust, underscoring the family’s resilience. Hurley married textile heir Arun Nayar in 2007, ending the union in 2011. A whirlwind engagement to cricket legend Shane Warne fizzled in 2013. In April 2025, paparazzi shots linked her to singer Billy Ray Cyrus, adding a Nashville twist to her London-centric saga.

Lifestyle and assets

Hurley lived country-chic at Donnington Hall, the 21-acre estate she bought in 2012 for about $11 million. The manor framed her organic-farm experiments, charity garden parties, and photoshoots that promoted her 2005 beachwear line, Elizabeth Hurley Beach. She designed swimsuits for MANGO in 2008 and often teased new drops from poolside photos that doubled as marketing gold. Vintage Jaguars, a well-curated art collection, and discreet donations to breast-cancer research rounded out her asset list, proving her style always met substance.

From cult comedy royalty to boardroom boss, Hurley’s past reads like a masterclass in reinvention. Every film credit, runway strut, and business launch nudged that net-worth meter upward, so by the time 2025 rolled around, Elizabeth Hurley had already locked in a legacy and the bank balance to match.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more such fashion and lifestyle stories and updates!

Must Read: Drake Vs Kendrick Lamar Net Worth 2025: Which Rap Superstar Leads The Wealth Scoreboard This Year?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News