The highly-awaited teaser of Hrithik Roshan and Jr. NTR’s War 2 broke the internet yesterday. While Hrithik and NTR received immense appreciation for turning into jaw-dropping action gods baying for each other’s blood, Kiara Advani, the movie’s female lead, caused a major meltdown among fans.

Kiara turned heads as she sashayed down a pool wearing an incredibly neon lime green bikini. She sent netizens into a frenzy by flaunting her perfect body and giving off mesmerizing charm. India’s top fashion stylist, Anaita Shroff Adajania, who created Kiara’s look in War 2, opened up about her experience following the teaser release. Continue scrolling to know what she said!

What Did Anaita Shroff Adajania Say About Kiara Advani’s War 2 Look?

Speaking about Kiara Advani’s War 2 look, Anaita said, “This was my first time styling Kiara for a film, and the brief was hot. I’ve styled swimsuits for many films before, and I’ve always approached them with a more casual mindset. To me, the real vibe I wanted for her was how we are as women on a beach—happy, relaxed, totally ourselves in a bikini, without overthinking how small or big it is. That kind of ease is beautiful.”

She further shared, “Even while we were shooting the scene, I kept telling her to just own it—to be in her own space, doing her own thing, not performing some version of ‘I’m in a swimsuit so I have to be s*xy now’. I really believe it’s so much cooler—and far more sensual—when you’re just you.”

Anaita also revealed there will be more to see and discover about Kiara Advani’s bikini look in War 2. “For Kiara, I wanted to go with an unusual color—something unexpected. It’s a shade that’s hard to pin down… not quite green, not quite yellow. It sits somewhere in between—a tantalizing, almost indescribable mix that immediately draws you in,” the fashion stylist shared.

“The bikini itself is really simple in cut, but when you see it from the front, there’s a little surprise. For the first time, we’ve introduced bikini charms—a beautiful cluster that hangs at the center. I love how it adds just the right amount of fun and mystery to the look,” she added.

“Oh, and how could I possibly forget the metallic sheen? It’s honestly everything,” Anaita mentioned. “There’s something about that shimmer—it instantly takes me back to the unapologetic glamour of the disco era. But at the same time, it feels fresh, sharp, and unmistakably Gen Z. It’s bold, it’s playful, and it knows exactly what it’s doing,” she concluded.

Anaita Shroff Adajania Praises Kiara Advani

Anaita also said it is Kiara who makes the bikini look so hot. “Kiara really put in the work to give us exactly the look we were going for. I wanted her to feel so at ease that she didn’t have to think about which way she was turning or what she was doing—just totally free in her body. And wow, did she deliver! That incredible body? All her. I just had the absolute pleasure of showing it off.”

With immense hype surrounding Kiara Advani’s appearance and the film overall, War 2 will surely win over audiences once it hits the screens. It is the sixth film of the YRF Spy Universe and is directed by Ayan Mukerji. Featuring Hrithik Roshan and Jr. NTR in lead roles, War 2 will release on August 14, 2025, in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.

You can check out the teaser of War 2 below:

