Akshay Kumar fans have a lot to look forward to. The actor is known for his bombarding projects every year and their success. His Rohit Shetty directorial Sooryavanshi was scheduled for a March release but the pandemic messed it all. Albeit Akki fans have Laxmmi Bomb to look forward to.

For the unversed, the film has been directed by Raghava Lawrence. It stars Kiara Advani as the female lead. Laxmmi Bomb has been slated for a Diwali release, i.e, November 9. However, unfortunate news arrives as the film has been leaked online.

Yes, you heard that right. As per reports, a poor quality version of the Akshay Kumar starrer has leaked online. A certain user even posted his review on Twitter. However, after all the social media backlash, he ended up deleting it.

However, another tweet on Laxmmi Bomb by the user read, “Sorry guys, watch the film on your own time. Legally.”

Meanwhile, the film will be releasing on Disney Plus Hotstar in November. It will witness a release in Australia, New Zealand and UAE on the same date.

Bollywood actress Tappsee Pannu had been upset about the fact that they won’t be able to witness the Akshay Kumar starrer on the big screens.

She took to her Twitter handle and wrote, “You have KILLED IT n how!!!! I’m actually disappointed I’m not gonna watch it in theatres!” while reacting to the trailer.

To this, Akshay Kumar replied, “You’re not alone… but the show must go on. Thank you for the love on the trailer,”

Akshay essays a transgender in Laxmmi Bomb, and he shared that pulling off the role was challenging.

“In 30 years, this is the most mentally intensive role. Never experienced it before. Credit for it goes to Lawrence sir. He introduced me to a version of me which I didn’t know existed. It was different from my other characters. Iska bolna, chalna action reaction maine kabhi portray nahi kiya,” the actor had said at a virtual press conference, adding that “Laxmmi Bomb” has made him “more sensitive about gender equality,” shared the actor in a conversation with IANS.

