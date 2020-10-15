Here’s How KGF Actor Yash Played Key Role In Making It A Pan India Film!

Indian superstar Yash is one of the biggest and bankable stars in the industry. He has made a mark with his striking and impactful performance in KGF Chapter 1. The actor has not only played the key role in the film but also played the key role of a visionary when it comes to KGF the film.

When he heard the script, Yash knew that it was a film that needed to be made on a Pan India scale. From putting in hard work into acting and portraying his character with finesse, to adding whatever it takes make KGF a huge brand, Yash achieved the dream of making the film larger than life.

A source shares, “Since the beginning of this project, Yash knew this film should cater to Pan India audience. He has helmed this project beyond the capacity of a lead actor. It was Yash who convinced Excel entertainment about his vision for this film and got them board and even was in touch with all the distributors, to get it desired showcasing in all languages.”

The source continues, “From ensuring that the film is dubbed in five languages to engagement with every department throughout the Pre and post production stage, KGF 1 has been a passion project for Yash. Seeing the massive appeal and results now, he truly is the main custodian of the franchise as the part 2 of the film is more than awaited across the nation.”

His individuality nurtured through this process as he took on the KGF ownership in his hands.

The film sure did well at the box office, which is no secret. But what went on behind the scenes for Yash, his vision has proved to be of pure brilliance.

KGF Chapter 1 is a 2018 film which has its own audience totally favouring and rooting for it since the day of release. Needless to say they have their eyes set and searching for release of KGF Chapter 2. Chapter 2 also stars Sanjay Dutt as an antagonist and it’s going to be an interesting watch.

