KGF: Chapter 2: Yash Starrer Still Has NO Release Dates, Reports State

Who isn’t excited to see Kannada star Yash return to KGF: Chapter 2? It is undoubtedly one of the most awaited upcoming Indian films. With the final schedule of the film underway, news about its release date starting doing the rounds But now we learn that the makers haven’t zeroed in on any date still.

As per reports yesterday, the makers of the film had apparently decided to release it on the occasion of Makar Sankranti, that is January 14, 2021. But now reports on an entertainment portal suggest that’s not true.

According to an article on Bollywood Hungama, Yash starrer KGF: Chapter 2doesn’t have a release date, or even a tentative release date, yet. A source told the portal, “There is no release date right now. We are now focusing on completing the film. Once we’re done and we have a clearer picture of the theatre business after it resumes on October 15, only then will we decide a release date.”

Talking about Makar Sankranti being an idea release date for KGF: Chapter 2, the source added, “Even Christmas looks like a good option. It all depends on how comfortable audiences are with the idea of returning to theatres. Yash is in no hurry to release. There’s a fight sequence with Sanjay Dutt which may be shot with a body double.”

The film resumed shooting on October 8. Lead actor Yash took to Instagram and shared a pic on the beach captioning it, “Waves can’t be stopped but you can learn to sail.. After a long break.. Rocky sets sail from today.”

Talking about KGF: Chapter 2, the shooting of the film was almost completed but got postponed due to the pandemic. With the film back on floors now, the production house is all set wrap it up by the end of this month. Besides Yash, the Prashanth Neel directorial also stars Sanjay Dutt, Srinidhi Shetty, Anant Nag, Malavika Avinash, Prakash Raj, Raveena Tandon and others.

