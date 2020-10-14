Dhanush & Vijayakanth Receive Bomb Threats, Read What Happened!

On 13th October, Tuesday, police control room received two hoax calls saying that bombs were planted at the Chennai residences of Tamil stars Dhanush and Vijayakanth. The officials immediately dispatched bomb squads to both of their houses after receiving the calls from an anonymous person. But later, it turned out that the calls were fake. Further inquiry on the matter is still going on. Read the article for more.

Advertisement

This is not the first time any such news is heard, a couple of months back, a mentally challenged minor boy issued a hoax bomb threat to Rajinikanth’s residence. But after knowing the mental condition of the boy, Rajinikanth promised to help the boy’s family financially by paying the boy’s educational expenses. Apart from Rajinikanth, Vijay, Ajith and Suriya had also received fake bomb threat calls in the past.

Advertisement

Speaking of the current case, according to India Today, after conducting the search operations, police officials learnt that both calls were made by the same person. The person reportedly escaped from the police. The police are looking for him and hopefully, arrest him soon for causing inconvenience.

Speaking about Dhanush’s professional life, the Raanjhana actor has a handful of films in his kitty including Jagame Thandhiram by Karthik Subbaraj. The gangster flick was wrapped up before the lockdown for COVID 19 was imposed. The movie stars Aishwarya Lekshmi opposite the actor. Dhanush also has Karnan, directed by Mari Selvaraj. Kalaippuli S Thanu’s V Creations produced the rural drama. His upcoming movie with Karthik Naren is yet to be rolled out. There are reports which claim that Malavika Mohanan will be seen as the leading lady in the film. However, there hasn’t been any official announcement regarding the same.

As soon as we get any further updates on the person who has sent the bomb threats at the Chennai residences of Tamil stars Dhanush and Vijayakanth, we will tell you at the earliest. Till then, stay tuned to Koimoi for all the latest updates happening in the entertainment world.

Must Read: KGF Director Prashanth Neel Reacts To The Reports Of Him Directing Prabhas & Jr NTR In His Next

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube