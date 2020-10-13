KGF Director Prashanth Neel Reacts To The Reports Of Him Directing Prabhas & Jr NTR In His Next

Even though the shooting of KGF Chapter 2 is yet to complete, the buzz around the film is really high. The first part which released back in 2018 was a monstrous hit and made the lead actor Yash a huge star all over India. The director of the film Prashanth Neel’s popularity also increased manifolds.

Advertisement

Recently there were reports that Prashanth Neel will be directing south bigwigs Prabhas & Jr NTR in his next film after KGF Chapter 2. However, the filmmaker busted the rumours on Twitter recently.

Advertisement

Replying to a fan tweet, Prashanth Neel wrote, “Future projects will be announced only after my responsibility towards #KGFChapter2 ends Thank you!!”

Future projects will be announced only after my responsibility towards #KGFChapter2 ends🙏

Thank you!! — Prashanth Neel (@prashanth_neel) October 9, 2020

The final schedule of KGF Chapter 2 recently started and it made the fans excited. The film is expected to wrap up by the end of October. Creative Executive Producer Karthik Gowda of Hombale Films announced the big news related to KGF: Chapter 2 on Twitter. He tweeted, “@TheNameIsYash joins the final leg of #KGFChapter2 shoot from tomorrow. We will wrap up the film by the end of this month and proceed towards the release. @hombalefilms @VKiragandur @prashanth_neel @SrinidhiShetty7 @bhuvangowda84. (sic)”

@TheNameIsYash joins the final leg of #KGFChapter2 shoot from tomorrow. We will wrap up the film by the end of this month and proceed towards the release. @hombalefilms @VKiragandur @prashanth_neel @SrinidhiShetty7 @bhuvangowda84 — Karthik Gowda (@Karthik1423) October 7, 2020

Meanwhile, Prabhas shared the first look poster of his Radhe Shyam actress Pooja Hegde today on the occasion of her birthday. The poster has Pooja dressed in her character Prerana. She wears an olive dress with a long white coat that has printed floral design. She teamed it up with a cream colour headscarf. In the poster, the actress is sitting on a wooden seat talking to a guy who looks like Prabhas from behind.

Along with the post, Prabhas wrote, “Wishing our Prerana @hegdepooja, a very Happy Birthday!”

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Radhe Shyam will be trilingual film and is helmed by Radha Krishna Kumar. It is presented by Gulshan Kumar and T-Series and produced by UV Creations. Also, are you excited for KGF Chapter 2?

What are your thoughts on this? Let us know in the comments section.

Must Read: Sushant Singh Rajput News: Subramanian Swamy Claims Ministry of Health Was Not Kept In Loop With AIIMS Report



Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube