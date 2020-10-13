Vijay Sethupathi Wows The Audience As Muttiah Muralitharan In The Motion Poster Of 800

It’s a pleasure seeing the life of a sportsperson brought to the silver screen. And now, get ready to witness Kollywood actor Vijay Sethupathi as cricketer Muttiah Muralitharan in the upcoming biopic 800. The motion poster of this M.S. Sripathy directorial released today.

In the motion poster, we get the first glimpse of Sethupathi as the cricketer and it’s impressive. The 1 minute 16 seconds video shows the struggles faced by the cricketer in his illustrious life. Vijay Sethupathi appears dressed in the test whites of the Sri Lankan cricket team and is the spitting image of Muralitharan.

Movie Train Motion tweeted the motion poster writing, “Pictures tale of unorthodoxy, ethnicity and genius! #800MotionPoster is out now @VijaySethuOffl #MuthiahMuralidaran #MuralidaranBiopic @movietrainmp #MSSripathy #Vivekrangachari @rdrajasekar @SamCSmusic @proyuvraaj” Check it out here:

Vijay Sethupathi’s stunning transformation for the biopic has left his fans in awe.

The motion poster released digitally with Vijay Sethupathi and the Sri Lankan cricketing legend Muttiah Muralitharan on a virtual chat. It was on Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 1 Tamil. The poster was released ahead of the clash between Chennai Super Kings and Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Recently, Muttiah Muralitharan while speaking on Star Sports’ Cricket Live, opened up about Sethupathi playing him in the biopic. He said, “Once the script was ready, we thought the best fit for this movie is non-other than Vijay Sethupathi.”

He added, “I think he is a very talented actor and he will nail the bowling expressions. I trust Vijay completely as he is one of the greatest actors and I have complete faith that he’ll definitely do wonders for the film.”

During a recent interaction, Vijay Sethupathi spoke about Muralitharan’s story. He said, “It’s really nice to listen to his story and spend time with Murali sir. He is like a stamp, he makes a mark wherever he goes with his charming character and personality. I love his real life, because fans have seen him in matches on the field, but very few have got a chance to know Murli sir’s personality off the field. He’s very adorable and lovable. He’s such a beautiful person and his story needs to be told.”

800 is produced by Movie Train Motion Picture & Dar Pictures. Composer Sam CS and cinematographer RD Rajasekar are also on board.

