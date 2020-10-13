Malayalam star Tovino Thomas recently got discharged from hospital, after medical care following an injury he sustained during a shoot.

Tovino took to Instagram and posted a card made by his children. “Welcome back home Appa… We missed you, get well soon… Izza and Tahaan,” the card read.

Alongside the image, Tovino Thomas wrote: “A big HELLO from home! I got discharged and is fine at home now. Thanks and love for all your wishes and concern in the last few days. The doctors and hospital staff took great care of me. A big thanks to them. Also thanks to everyone who supported me – colleagues, family, friends, cinema lovers and everyone who showed their care.”

Tovino Thomas shared that he really felt positive seeing all the messages and calls following his injury.

“The incident hopefully makes me take better care of my self. Hoping to get back to work soon and keep entertaining you with good movies. Till then I’ll rest and enjoy your love. Big thanks and lots of love. It was a bigger realisation of how much love I was being given. Duly noted!” he said.

According to media reports, Tovino injured himself while shooting for a Malayalam film. He was being treated in an ICU due to internal bleeding.

