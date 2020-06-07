Mollywood heartthrob Tovino Thomas is on cloud nine and so are his fans. The Malayalam star and his wife Lidiya became parents for the second time yesterday. The young couple has been blessed with a baby boy.

It was yesterday afternoon when Tovino Thomas took to his Instagram handle to share the good news with his fans and followers.

Mollywood biggies like Nivin Pauly, Dulquer Salmaan, Jayasurya, Suraj Venjaramoodu, Prithviraj Sukumaran among many others congratulated Tovino and Lidiya in the comment section.

Fans of Tovino Thomas too left no stone unturned as they poured in congratulatory messages for the actor and his wife. Tovino and Lidiya took wedding vows on October 24, 2014. The couple welcomed their elder daughter Izza Thomas in 2016.

On the Workfront, Tovino Thomas has a couple of big projects under his belt in the form of Basil Joesph’s superhero drama, Minnal Murali. And also Sreenath Rajendran’s Kurup.

Tovino was in news all over last month following the vandalizing of Minnal Murali’s sets in Kalady by right-wing activists. Following the incidence taking to his official Facebook page, Tovino had wrote, “Minnal Murali’s first schedule at Wayanad had been in progress when the set for the second schedule began construction at Kalady.”

“It was carried out by art director Manu Jagad and team, under special instructions by stunt choreographer Vlad Rimburg. For this, we had the proper permissions from the concerned authorities. And as we were about to start shooting in this set – which was built on a considerable cost, the whole country went into lockdown, following which our shoot was paused, just like all others (sic).”

“It is during this prevailing uncertainty that this contractual set was destroyed by a group of racialists yesterday. The reasons they cite for this unceremonious act are not understood to our senses till now. We’ve heard of movie sets being vandalised by religious fanatics in Northern parts of India. Now, it’s happening to us right here.

It has caused us a lot of distress, and even more of anxiety. We have decided to go ahead with the legal proceedings.” the actor added

Minnal Murali’s first schedule at Wayanad had been in progress when the set for the second schedule began construction… Posted by Tovino Thomas on Sunday, May 24, 2020

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!