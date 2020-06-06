Suriya Fans Rejoice! Soorarai Pottru Passed With ‘U’ Certificate By The Censor Board

Tamil superstar Suriya who was last seen on the big screen in Kaapaan has been making headlines from the past few weeks following his wife Jyothika’s recent release and his productional, Ponmagal Vandal. However, the latest news related to Suriya is about his much awaited action drama, Soorarai Pottru.

It was yesterday when music composer G V Prakash Kumar of Suriya starrer Soorarai Pottru took to his twitter handle to share exciting news for the latter’s fans. The Kollywood music sensation tweeted that Soorarai Pottru has been passed with a ‘U’ certificate.

Suriya’s fans have gone berserk with excitement, as there have been doubts among them whether the makers will opt to release their favourite star’s release on OTT. However, with the film now being passed with a ‘U’ certificate, it is now confirmed that Soorarai Pottru will indeed release on big screen i.e theatres.

All The Theatre Owners are now Madly Waiting for #SooraraiPottru Grand Release on Big Screens 😎🤩 🔥#SooraraiPottruForU @Suriya_offl 😎 pic.twitter.com/5sucECtxIQ — Suriya The Masss ™ (@SuriyaTheMasss_) June 5, 2020

The Suriya starrer has actress Aparna Balamurali as the film’s leading lady. Soorarai Pottru also stars Bollywood veteran actors Jackie Shroff and Paresh Rawal in pivotal roles along with Karunas and Mohan Babu.

Reportedly, Soorarai Pottru is a biopic based on the life of Air Deccan founder Captain GR Gopinath. Soorarai Pottru directed by Sudha Kongara and it is been co-produced by Suriya and Guneet Monga under 2D Entertainment and Sikhya Entertainment.

The film was originally slated to release in April, but due to lockdown, it had to be postponed. New release date of Suriya starrer is yet to be announced by the makers.

