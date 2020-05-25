Tovino Thomas Slams Religious Fanatics After Church On The Sets Of ‘Minnal Murali’ Vandalized

Popular Malayalam Tovino Thomas, was in a state of shock after the set of his upcoming film, Minnal Murali was vandalized. Several members of the Antharashtra Hindu Parishad (AHP) and Bajrang Dal in Kerala have claimed responsibility for destroying the movie set of a church after bragging about it on social media platforms.

Now, to express his displeasure over the act, Tovino Thomas has taken to his social media handle. Opening up about the fact that the reason that the group had for vandalizing the church on the film set, still eludes him. Taking to his official Facebook page, Tovino wrote, “Minnal Murali’s first schedule at Wayanad had been in progress when the set for the second schedule began construction at Kalady. It was carried out by art director Manu Jagad and team, under special instructions by stunt choreographer Vlad Rimburg. For this, we had the proper permissions from the concerned authorities. And as we were about to start shooting in this set – which was built on a considerable cost, the whole country went into lockdown, following which our shoot was paused, just like all others (sic).”

Minnal Murali’s first schedule at Wayanad had been in progress when the set for the second schedule began construction… Posted by Tovino Thomas on Sunday, May 24, 2020

Tovino Thomas further wrote, “It is during this prevailing uncertainty that this contractual set was destroyed by a group of racialists yesterday. The reasons they cite for this unceremonious act are not understood to our senses till now. We’ve heard of movie sets being vandalised by religious fanatics in Northern parts of India. Now, it’s happening to us right here.”

The extreme religious groups that boasted about the incident, reasoned their actions by saying that the location of Minnal Murali’s church set, is close to Adi Sankaracharya mutt in Kalady near Ernakulam.

What’s more shocking is that AHP’s general secretary shared the images of the vandalized sets with a caption to justify the right-wing groups’ actions. Check out the post here:

Bankrolled by Sophia under Weekend Blockbuster banner, Minnal Murali is a superhero movie set in a rural backdrop. The film also features Aju Varghese and Harisree Ashokan.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!