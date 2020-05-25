Deepika Padukone Officially Awards Hubby Ranveer Singh As ‘World’s Most Squishable Face’

Deepika Padukone has shared a portrait of PDA with “cutie” hubby Ranveer Singh who, she insists, has the “world’s most squishable face”.

Deepika Padukone shared a boomerang video on Instagram where she plants a kiss on Ranveer Singh’s cheek. The “Simmba” actor wears a black vest, while the “Padmaavat” actress is in a white top.

“World’s Most Squishable Face! #cutie @ranveersingh,” Deepika Padukone captioned the clip.

Fans couldn’t stop themselves from gushing over the video that sees Deepika Padukone expressed her love for Ranveer Singh in the most unabashed manner. Now isn’t that why #DeepVeer is our favorite celebrity couple already?

One wrote: “love youuuu both!”

Another said: “Look at them”.

A fan commented: “Aww. It’s so cute.”

While another said: “Damn this is so adorable.”

On the work front, Deepika will be next seen opposite Ranveer Singh in Kabir Khan’s cricket drama “’83”. Padukone also has Shakun Batra’s next coming up, where she shares screen space with Ananya Panday and Siddhant Chaturvedi.

Meanwhile Ranveer Singh also has Yash Raj Films’ Jayeshbhai Jordaar and Karan Johar’s magnum opus Takht in the making. Takht boasts of an impressive ensemble with actors like Kareena Kapoor Khan, Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal, Anil Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar and Janhvi Kapoor in pivotal roles.

