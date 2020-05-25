When Hrithik Roshan Took A Sly Jibe At Salman Khan: “In My Opinion Heroes Never Gloat”

The friction between Hrithik Roshan and Salman Khan in the past years is no more secret. While the two superstars may be evolved over their differences now, there was a time when they had taken sly jibes at each other on public forums.

When Hrithik Roshan made his big-screen debut with Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai, it was Salman Khan who gave him tips on bodybuilding. While things were all nice and smooth, the rift came when Salman Khan made some not-so-nice comments on Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Guzaarish starring Hrithik.

At a certain event, Salman Khan made a rather menacing comment on the box office collections of Guzaarish. The megastar was quoted saying, “Arre, usme toh makhi udd rahi thi, lekin koi machhar bhi nahi gaya dekhne. Arre, koi kutta bhi nahin gaya (There was a fly buzzing around in the film but not even a mosquito went to watch it. Not even a dog went to watch it).”

It was shortly after this incident that Hrithik Roshan with his then-wife Sussanne Khan appeared on Karan Johar’s Koffee With Karan. It was there when Roshan said that he feels Salman Khan more often than not has displayed signs of the ‘victim syndrome’. The WAR actor had then said, “You know, everyone loves him but he feels everyone is conspiring against him, so I think there is a ‘victim syndrome’ which I will take away.”

Addressing Salman Khan’s take on the BO collections of Guzaarish, Hrithik Roshan made a more vocal stand in an interview with TOI back then. The actor said, “I’ve always known Salman to be a good man, someone I’ve looked up to and admired and still do. He’s always been a hero and always will be. But yes, it’s not heroic to laugh or make fun of a filmmaker just because his box office collections are not up there with yours. In my opinion, a hero never gloats. When you are super successful, it should in fact make you more gracious and loving.”

However, the two actors have buried their differences over time, with Hrithik Roshan recently gracing the sets of Salman Khan’s Bigg Boss 13 to promote WAR.

