From Raj Kapoor’s Anari To Dilip Kumar’s Paigham – Top Bollywood Box Office Grossers Of 1959

1959 was a year in which the Bollywood industry and its fans were gifted with a gem like Anari. The Raj Kapoor starrer film proved to be a cult classic over the years and was top grosser of that year. Dilip Kumar’s Paigham was also released in the same year and was 2nd highest grosser.

Apart from Dilip Kumar & Raj Kapoor, Bollywood also witnessed the magic of Rajendra Kumar in 1959. Three of his films Dhool Ka Phool, Goonj Uthi Shehnai & Chirag Kahan Roshni Kahan proved to stand tall among the Top 10 grossers. Dev Anand, Sunil Dutt, Shammi Kapoor & Balraj Sahni also impressed.

Have a look at the Top Bollywood Box Office Grossers of 1959:

Rank India Nett (Cr) 1. Anari 2 2. Paigham 1.50 3. Navrang 1.30 4. Dhool Ka Phool 1.10 5. Goonj Uthi Shehnai 1 6. Dil Deke Dekho 0.90 7. Sujata 0.65 8. Chhoti Behen 0.60 9. Chirag Kahan Roshni Kahan 0.55 10. Love Marriage 0.50

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!